Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Provides a Harrowing Grand Jury Experience

The dog walker who nearly died trying to thwart the armed robbery of Lady Gaga’s beloved French bulldogs described for grand jurors the exact moment he took a bullet in his chest while reaching for one of the panicked pets.

Ryan Fischer attended the secret grand jury proceeding in Los Angeles, Oct 26, 2021. Ryan Fischer received a newly sealed transcript from the grand jury that was released Thursday. Rolling Stone reveals, and testified that he was “confused at first” when the alleged dognappers now charged with his attempted murder jumped out of a car and demanded he hand over the the singer’s three beloved dogs: Asia, Gustav and Koji.

He said that one of the men was his. “threw”He began to choke him by pushing him against a concrete embankment. He struck the man with a bottle purchased at a nearby grocery, and he tried to lunge for Koji.

“The dog screamed at me, and I reached for him, and then the guy, the man with the gun shot me as I was reaching,”According to the unsealed grand jury transcript, Fischer said that. Fischer claimed he fell to the ground while his assailants ran the scene with Gustav, Koji and a white Nissan Sentra.

“I immediately tried to call for help but realized I was bleeding out of my lung and that I was losing more and more air quickly,” Fischer testified. “And the other dog, Asia, came to, came to my side, and I tried to project as much as possible in a calm manner to get people out of their houses to ask for help.”

Echoing his words Rolling StoneFischer claimed that the bullet punctured his upper right side during his first interview following the horrendous attack. “right next to my brachial plexus and the collar bone area,”Before it emerged from his back, it was under his shoulder blade. “It went through my lung because I was reaching forward, trying to grab Koji,”He stated.

Fischer testified that he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for surgery and that he spent one week there under the false name Randy Goodwin because of the media attention. His release was not immediate. He returned to the hospital just two days later. “lung had collapsed again.”After the a “few”Procedures with “chest tubes being placed in and out,”Fischer had to have another major surgery, he said.

“I consented to part of my lung being removed. The top third of my lung being removed as well as the bottom portion as well,”He told the grand jury. He stated that his recovery was not easy. He continues to suffer from “breathing issues” and numbness in his chest and needs constant physical therapy to stop scar tissue from strangling the nerves affecting his mobility, especially in his right arm down to his fingers,’ he said. “When I go from the ground up to stand, I have to, I still get very close to passing out,”He testified. “So I have to take a moment with that.”

During the lengthy examination Fischer never mentioned Lady Gaga by name. When Fischer was asked at the beginning of his testimony, he replied that he wasn’t. “a longtime friend of the pop singer Lady Gaga,”He replied simply, “I am.”

“Do you take care of her dogs when she’s out of town?”Michele Hanisee, Deputy district attorney, was asked. “I do,”He responded.

Hanisee gave a new opening statement to grand juryors. “As you have learned, this is related to the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker. Lady Gaga was not present, so she will not be testifying,”Hanisee said. “There is no evidence that you will hear that suggests the suspects knew these dogs belonged to Lady Gaga. All the evidence indicates that they were targeting French bulldogs due to the value of the breed and the desire to own that particular breed.”

Hanisee said the suspects charged with attempted murder — alleged shooter James Jackson, 19, and his alleged accomplices Jaylin White, 20, and Lafayette Whaley, 28 — were identified through an exhaustive investigation that uncovered surveillance video of the Nissan Sentra’s license plate captured at a nearby 7-Eleven and video of the rental car used to deliver the dogs to fellow defendant Jennifer McBride, the alleged friend of White’s dad who returned the dogs to police days later claiming she randomly found them tied to a pole.

Hanisee stated that cell records showed that phones belonging to White, Jackson and Whaley were found together in West Hollywood just hours before the shooting. She said Jackson’s phone was in Hollywood at 7:35 p.m. and then went dead, while White’s phone “was hitting on a cell tower”Near the crime scene “around the time of the robbery.”

The prosecutor told the grand jury that White’s father, fellow defendant Harold White, admitted to investigators that “there were some dogs in my backyard at some point.”

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Eshter Myape testified after Fischer and told the grand jury that a .45 caliber handgun was recovered from a drawer in Harold White’s bedroom during a search last April 27.

The witness stand was next taken by Detective Christopher Marsden, who testified that a “unique” white object on the driver’s side dashboard helped investigators match the Nissan Sentra at the 7-Eleven to the crime. Marsden also stated that Whaley sent a text message to his daughter’s mother just hours before the shooting referring to the robbery as well as Jaylin White.

“We got dogs tonight he helped me get,”Whaley purportedly wrote in a text presented to grand jury.

After Whaley refused to leave his prison cell, the judge rescheduled the hearing for Thursday. Lawyers for the three main accused as well as Harold White (and Jennifer McBride) appeared in court. A judge issued an “extraction order,”Reset the hearing for April 5.

Harold White, McBride and McBride plead not guilty to being accessory after the facts and remain free of custody after posting bail.

Last August, Fischer Create a GoFundMeTo cover the cost of a “trauma recovery”Road trip all over the country In an Instagram video, he shares his regret at camping close to a shooting range that emitted gunfires throughout the air.

“So I learned a very valuable lesson today, that while I am on a budget, and I need to park at free places to go on this journey, quite possibly, camping at a gun range is not a good idea for my trauma recovery. You know, learning this as I go on. Maybe I should have thought about this,”He stated.