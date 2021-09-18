Lady Gaga’s dog walker defends singer in first TV interview after being shot

Lady Gaga’s dog walker has defended the pop star in his first TV interview since being shot in the street while out with her French bulldogs.

Ryan Fischer almost died trying to stop the 35-year-old singer from taking his dogs in Hollywood.

Koji and Gustav, two of the three animals, were taken while Miss Asia, the third, was eluded.

After Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 (£364,000) reward, the stolen animals were returned to the police.

The case involves three men and two accomplices. All five have pleaded not guilty.

Speaking with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Ryan defended Lady Gaga and spoke about how she has supported him since the ordeal and said she has “helped me so much.”

Following the attack, Ryan Fischer launched an online fundraising campaign to fund his recovery.

Ryan said: “She’s helped me so much. She’s been a friend to me.

“After I was attacked, my family was flown out, and she had trauma therapists flown to me, and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me.”

Ryan said he had had part of his lung removed after being shot once during the incident.

Reliving the night he was almost killed, Ryan said: “I was scared, I was in pain.

“I had a feeling, when they came up, pulled the gun on me that I was going to end up being shot, because in my mind I was like, ‘There’s no way that I’m not going to fight for these dogs.”

He said he would have been “very surprised” if the thieves knew who the dogs belonged to.

“I think they just saw a guy with three French bulldogs,” He stated that criminals are very interested in the dogs for their black market sell-on.