Lady Gaga’s Appearance Sparks Concern in Strapless Gala Dress

Lady GagaThere is concern that photos of her in an evening dress with a strapless bra have been taken and she appears unrecognizable. The “Bad Romance” singer and Haus Laboratories cosmetics founder put on an impossibly-stylish display at the opening gala of The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures this week, but remarks weren’t over the blonde’s choice of fashion.

Fans are now asking what’s up with Gaga’s face. You can see the drama and photos here.

Lady Gaga’s Appearance Causes A Stir On Glam Night Out

Scroll down for more photos. The gala, which also welcomed the likes of actress Halle Berry and model Kaia Gerber, had the celebs dressed up to the nines – Lady Gaga included. The pop star rocked a black, strapless Schiaparelli gown with a small floor-tilt and paired it with an elegant, powder-blue satin coat.

Going old-school glam with her hair swept up into a chic bun, the Grammy winner stunned with massive diamond drop earrings and a fierce catwing eyeliner – something about the star’s face was causing a stir in the comments, though, as Just JaredIt shared the photos to Instagram.

A fan asked what to do after quickly gaining likes “happened to her face?”One user responded by writing: “Looks like a brow lift and lip injections.”

Another fan also honing in on the star’s face replied: “Can she even close her mouth? She looks stuck.”Gaga was also accused by having undergone plastic surgery on her face. However, many people commented on the hair and said it looked like a wig.

“Her hairstylist didn’t do a very good job of blending the wig in. You can see the base of the wig…. The lace or whatever it’s made of,”One replied.

Makeup gives her confidence, says Makeup ‘Superhero’Wings

Gaga is well-known for her heavy makeup and stage appearance. Gaga is known for her heavy makeup and stage look. “Rain on Me” singer has, however, OpenedTelling you about the reasons she uses war-paint. Allure:

“I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful. All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me.”

“Then I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly,”She added.