Lady Gaga Reveals That She Wore A Bulletproof Dress to Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga made an appearance on The Late ShowDiscuss her role in House of Gucci, her collaboration with Tony Bennett and her rendition of the National Anthem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Gaga spoke out about the inauguration. “It was one of the proudest moments I have ever had as a musician and a performer. Every performer has something that is meaningful to them about why they do what they do. For me it’s I love to make the public smile and I had two minutes and thirty seconds to talk to the whole world and I thought it might be a good opportunity to sing to everybody. Not just to President Biden fans and to the people who voted for him but to the whole world because the world has been on fire and everybody deserves love.”

She also said that the gown was bulletproof. “Yeah there was a bulletproof vest sewn into the dress,”Colbert was told by Gaga. “It was a scary time in this country. I care a lot about my family and as a performer I understand that I put myself in all types of dangerous situations in order to do what I love. I did that for myself but also for my family, my Mom and my Dad and my sister would feel confident.”

Gaga also discussed her commitment towards method acting House of GucciHer new album, ‘The Other Side of the Moon,’ is out Friday. Bennett’s work is also included in the release. They are up for five Grammy Awards including Record of the Year. “I Get a Kick Out of You”Album of the year and Love for Sale.







The pair’s musical special, An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady GagaThe broadcast will air Sunday on CBS, Paramount+ and ABC. She will appear on The Late ShowGaga previewed the special by showing a clip of them performing “Anything Goes.”

Love for SaleThe album, which features Lady Gaga and Bennett navigating the Cole Porter songbook together, was released by Columbia Records/Interscope Records in October. The album marks Bennett’s final studio recording.