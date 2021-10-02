Lady Gaga & Other Stars You Never Knew Were on The Sopranos

A-list talent? HereIt’s possible!

Mob drama and existential family drama The Sopranos premiered in 1999, it arguably redefined HBO and the TV landscape as a whole, with James Gandolfini Starring as Tony Soprano, patriarch of Five Families. He tries to balance his obligations to blood relatives with the pressures that comes with being part of one.

Edie Falco? Jamie Lynn Sigler And Robert Iler The New Jersey suburb Soprano families were formed while Michael Imperioli? Tony Sirico? Steven Van Zandt? Vincent Pastore? Steve SchirripaAnd Joe Pantoliano rounded out Tony’s mob crew. Tony’s sister was also thereAida Turturro) and cousin (Steve BuscemiJunior, his uncle (Dominic Chianese) and mother (Nancy Marchand), who only added to the stress of Tony’s daily life—leading to regular sessions with his therapist, Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco

The truly ensemble cast won 21 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards and one Peabody Award across its six seasons, concluding in 2007. So it’s easy for viewers to forget that during its eight-year run, A-listers like Annette Bening And Ben Kingsley played themselves, while then-lesser known actors like Lady Gaga? Michael B. Jordan And Michael K. Williams had bit parts.