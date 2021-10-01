Lady Gaga is Teary-Eyed with Tony Bennett in the ‘Love for Sale’ Video

Tony Bennett sketches Lady Gaga and brings her to tears in a new behind the scenes video. “Love For Sale”Collaborative album out now. “I was thinking of doing a sketch of you for the cover, a nice, clean picture of you,”He said.

Bennett draws Gaga beautifully in what is the center of his artwork. “Love For Sale,”Set the song to “I Concentrate On You.” “It’s beautiful, it’s so beautiful. It makes me cry,”Bennett hears from the Oscar-winning actress. (Click on the image to view the video.

The album also includes “Do I Love You,” “I Get a Kick Out of You, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” “Let’s Do It,”Gaga describes the standard as “one of my favorite Cole Porter songs ever written.”

The album trailer showed more behind-the scenes footage earlier this week. Gaga claims that Bennett called her shortly after their 2014 album was released in the video. “Cheek to Cheek,”Proposing a new project. As Gaga recalled: “Tony called me right after. I think it was the next day, after the record was released. He said, ‘I want to make this Cole Porter record with you.’”

Almost six years later, the two, who recently sold out a pair of concerts at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, are putting their promises to wax, releasing what will be the final studio recording of Bennett’s career and the culmination of Bennett and Gaga’s decade-long history together.

“I really want young kids to listen to jazz music because it’s important,”Gaga will be back in Las Vegas with her Jazz and Piano show at Park MGM, says Gaga. “It is not something that should be left behind. It is something that should be covered forever.”