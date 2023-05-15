Lacey Rose Gorden Is a Real Estate Agent

Lacey Rose Gorden, the last child born to legendary soap opera star Jacklyn Zeman is known as her second-born. The 30-year-old has built an impressive career without following in her mother’s footsteps.

Zeman was born on 6th March 1953 in Inglewood (New Jersey). At age five, Zeman started her ballerina training. By the time she turned 15, she had joined New Jersey Dance Company. Zeman was awarded a dance scholarship at New York University. Her ambitions then led her to take up acting.

Zeman has been credited as an actress with only 18 roles in her career that spans over 60 years, but the sheer number of productions in which she was involved is staggering. Zeman, who played Bobbie in “General Hospital” for more than forty years and 894 episodes is her best-known role.

Zeman and her third husband Glenn Gorden welcomed Lacey to the world. From 1988 until 2007, the couple were married and gave birth to Lacey Gorden’s elder sister Cassidy Gorden. Lacey seems to be close with her family, and she is in love her boyfriend Brian Flores.

Lacey Rose Gorden’s mother taught her that the beauty of a person comes from inside.

Lacey The birth of the ‘Born on’ Zeman, her third husband Gorden, and their daughter, Zeman, were married on 15 July 1992. Lacey’s mom is well-known due to the celebrity she lives, while there are few details about her father. It is only known that he was a developer of web-based real estate. Glenn married Zeman on Valentine’s Day 1988.

Lacy was two years older than her sister Cassidy who was born on 16 September 1990. She exchanged vows in 2016 with Cutter McLeod. Wedding ceremony held at Villa Sancti Di Bella Vista in Malibu, California. At least 14 bridesmaids, groomsmen and guests attended the elegant but simple wedding.

Lacy is close with her family. She was thrilled when they had a family gathering in November of 2022. She shared pictures on Instagram of this wonderful occasion, along with a :

“Fam all came together, “Martha and Julia” killed it in the kitchen, B drew with Kenny, Dad drank Sotol, Mom got her pics, Cutt made sure we ate on time, Cass brought the birthday cake and Decker got down on the dance floor.”

Cassidy and Lacy were not immune from the usual sibling rivalry because of their love. Zeman remembered when Lacy, aged seven, asked who she thought was prettier. It was a profound answer, as she told her youngest child that beauty comes from the inside. She replied in a profound way, telling her youngest daughter that "beauty comes from within."

“You’re both pretty, but it’s more about your soul and what you’re going to contribute to the world. It’s nice to have looks, but they fade quickly, so you can’t dwell on it.”

Lacey is also in love with her boyfriend. Flores is her boyfriend, a creative director. Brian R Flores is a company where Brian R Flores showcases his creative side by designing various types of clothing. He has also worked with many other designers.

They engage in a variety of activities. Lacey celebrated his birthday by sharing a collection of photos of the couple's life together in 2022. Lacey is thankful to be "growing and evolving along with" him. Lacey shares the couple's two dogs. Malibu Road Walk Club.

Lacey Rose Gorden Is a Real Estate Agent

Lacey is a Hollywood actress with a smile and a Hollywood-star look. However, she’s stayed away from the industry. Even the gorgeous entrepreneur left corporate life to set up her business. She still has to work with large amounts of money, but the houses she sells rank among the best in the nation.

Lacey runs a large part of her Malibu business, where she grew up and loves what she does. Described below As “the most stunning 21-mile coast.” On her website, one property has a price tag of $23,5 million. Other Los Angeles suburbs like Malibu Brentwood and Santa Monica are also included in her work.

Lacey Realtors are professionals. She believes that a successful company is one which prioritizes relationships, selfless service and inner peace. She also has a vlog where she uses this experience to give advice to aspiring agents, buyers and sellers of homes.

Lacey Rose Goorden shared a lot of heartwarming posts with Jackie Zeman

Lacey's mother and Lacey were very close. They often shared posts to show their appreciation and love. Zeman's post on Lacey's birthday, July 15th 2022 featured a picture with Lacey at a younger age and her sweetheart.

Lacey Rose, happy birthday! You were only a little girl yesterday. Now you’re a smart, beautiful, successful, talented woman who is kind, generous and loving. You are amazing and I’m so proud. Love to you today and every day.

In celebration of Cassidy's early birthday, Jacklyn Zeman and her daughter went to Terranea Resort and Spa. Jacklyn Zeman spent a lovely day with both her girls. She's "a lucky and blessed momma"