Labour was swept into the gutter by their claim that Rishi sunak didn’t care if Paedophiles were imprisoned

Labour shame

SHORT of any concrete ideas of their own on how to solve Britain’s crime problems, Labour sank into the gutter.

In a Facebook advertisement, Rishi Sunak was attacked personally for his views on Rishi.

Labour's attack on Rishi Sunak backfired so spectacularly on Sir Keir Starmer

Labour sank into the gutter with their accusation that Rishi Sunak doesn't care if paedophiles are locked up

If there had been truth to it, it might have been palatable.

It turned out that sentencing guidelines had been created in 2013 by Sir Keir Starmer’s body.

As then Director of Public Prosecutions you would have thought he’d have known this already. It’s an extraordinary miscalculation from Labour.

Politics should be tough. If the PM disappoints our readers, Central Recorder will give him both barrels.

But Labour’s dumb attack went way beyond that.

That it backfired so spectacularly on the party’s leader is at least some consolation.

Joe’s disaster

It’s amazing that Joe Biden laid the blame on Donald Trump for his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Certainly, it was Trump’s deal with the Taliban that he inherited.

But it was Biden’s haste to get out quickly that led to unnecessary deaths.

He made the decision to leave without proper notice or preparation.

This left Britain in a state of shock and Our Boys on the ground, at the mercy the insurgents.

Women are living in terror, and the destruction has left behind girls without education.

He was embarrassed by the idea, and it is now a curse on his presidency.

Biden might have done it differently. Biden was the one in control. He is the boss.

He needs to admit his grave error.

Jog on, Nike

Just as Sharron Davies and other transgender women were celebrating the ban, Nike comes in with an insult.

They are desperate to make every waking dollar possible and have created an advertisement for a sports bra that is female using transgender influencers.

Women can, naturally, make their own decisions.

And, perhaps, Just Don’t Do It.

King of the people

King Charles III will rule as a man, if not for the people, at least for them.

It is heartening to know that so many children, heroes of the pandemic and workers for charity get invited to attend the Coronation. They are all worthy candidates for Westminster Abbey.

No greater honor can be imagined.

Hailey Bieber looks stunning in mustard-coloured bikini tops and bottoms with raunchy snaps

