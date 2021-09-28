LA Reid Married To Erica Reid for 21 years, Meet His Lady Love!

While being married to former Epic Records CEO Antonio “L.A.” Reid put Erica under the spotlight, the empowered woman is actually a boss lady in her own right. This is everything you need about the wife of the music mogul for 21 years.

L.A. Reid was married twice, first to Perri “Pebbles” Reid from 1989 to 1996, with whom he shares a son named Aaron. His second marriage was a success, but he is happy to be married again, having been with Erica for over twenty years.

L.A. is a key figure in the music industry as a record producer, songwriter, and label executive. He is responsible for many of the most prominent names in the industry. He was chairman of the former Def Jam Music Group and president and CEO at Arista Records between 2000 and 2004.

HIS TOP ARTISTS

When he was the chairman and CEO of Epic Records from 2011 to 2017, his artists included Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, Future, and Jennifer Hudson. Following several allegations of sexual harassment against him, he was forced from his position as CEO.

However, he and his spouse did not divorce, and they are still married today. After leaving Epic Records, he founded Hitco Entertainment, LLC with Charles Goldstuck, former Chairman and CEO of TouchTunes Interactive Networks.

MEETING HIS LONGTIME WIFE

While he’s made a lot of impact on the music industry, his wife Erica’s resume is just as impressive. She is a health and wellness expert, a CEO, as well as a best-selling author. Two books she’s written on food allergies and healthy eating.

L.A. and Erica met when she was still a student at Clark Atlanta University. She was working at a restaurant as a waitress during her senior year. After graduating from high school, she became a teacher and then married L.A. to move to New York.

HER BEST TRAITS

The pair share two children together, a daughter named Arianna and a son named Addison. While being a dedicated mom, she also has many other ventures such as writing and being the CEO of Nécessité, a shop for sustainable products.

Her shop sells second-hand clothing and sustainable products like candles. According to the website, she is a person who enjoys pleasing others.

MINGLING WITH A-LISTERS

Making people feel at home is her strong suit, and she’s made the extraordinary happen while mingling with some of the world’s biggest names, preparing meals and parties for Barack Obama, Jay Z, and Beyonce.

She is always at the top, making sure everything runs smoothly, no matter if she’s at a pre-Grammys bash, or at home cooking up a storm with some of the world’s most influential people.

PASSION IN PARENTING

Despite being busy with their respective careers, the couple once opened up about raising their son Addison who had allergies and asthma. She wrote a book called “The Thriving Child,” which was all about parenting while struggling with allergies.

L.A. and Erica sat down with “Today” hosts to discuss parenting and how she found “passion” in it. She promoted her book, which she said is a must-have for parents with children of any age.

A PROUD HUSBAND

During the interview, the music executive gushed over his wife, saying it was one of the proudest moments of his life to see her doing what she’s doing. They were married almost 12 years at the time of the interview but they still love each other.

REMEMBERING THEIR WEDDING

When he proposed to his then-girlfriend he chose to do so in Italy’s gorgeous Isle of Capri. Both of them ended up returning to the island to plan their wedding. It was an idyllic spot that meant a lot.

With waiters dressed in bright citrus colors, they welcomed guests to a dinner in a lemon tree. L.A. once shared that it was “really, really beautiful.” The next day, their wedding ceremony took place at the Capri Palace Hotel at sunset.

A REFLECTION OF GOD

It was a gorgeous scene, and according to Erica, she wanted the ceremony to be a reflection of God. While walking down the aisle, she wore a stunning Vera Wang gown.

After the couple said “I do,” 20 pounds of rose petals fell from the sky. They credit their wedding planner Colin Cowie for doing the most magical work for them.

SELLING HIS ROYALTIES

In 2020, it came as a surprise when L.A. sold off 100% of his publishing interests and writer’s share of income of his entire 162-song catalog. The latest music mogul to sell his future royalties rights to Hipgnosis Song Fund. They purchased the catalog for an undisclosed sum.

He was appointed to the Hipgnosis Song Fund’s advisory board following the sale of his catalog. Merck Mercuriadis a music veteran who, before becoming a full-time investor, managed artists such as Beyonce, Iron Maiden, and Guns N’Roses.

INVESTING IN MUSIC

The Song Fund, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, allows investors to earn income from music royalties. He said that he couldn’t think of a better place to store his songs and music. L.A. added:

“Merck and his dream team truly value artists and their creative vision, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with them for this exciting new chapter.

L.A. wasn’t the only one to sign deals with Hipgnosis in that year. In January, Tom DeLonge sold the copyright to Blink-182 and made arrangements for the back catalog. In August, Chris Stein and Debbie Harry of Blondie also sold their rights in the royalties.