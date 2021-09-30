Kyrsten Sinema Faces a Growing Revolt From Her Former Supporters

PHOENIX — Jade Duran once spent her weekends knocking on doors to campaign for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the stubbornly centrist Democrat whose vote could seal the fate of a vast Democratic effort to remake America’s social safety net. But no more.

When Ms. Sinema famously gave a thumbs down to a $15 minimum wage and refused to eliminate the filibuster to pass new voting-rights laws this year, Ms. Duran, a Democrat and biomedical engineer from Phoenix, decided she was fed up. She joined dozens of liberal voters and civil-rights activists in a rolling series of protests outside Ms. Sinema’s Phoenix offices, which have been ongoing since the summer. Nearly 50 people have been arrested.

“It really feels like she does not care about her voters,” said Ms. Duran, 33, who was arrested in July at a protest. “I will never vote for her again.”

Ms. Sinema, a onetime school social worker and Green Party-aligned activist, vaulted through the ranks of Arizona politics by running as a zealous bipartisan willing to break with her fellow Democrats. She counts the late Republican senator John McCain as a hero, and has found support from independent voters and moderate suburban women in a state where Maverick is practically its own party.