Kym Marsh, a Strictly star, has admitted to having feared vomiting live on television because of ‘crippling nausea’ and dizziness during rehearsals

KYM Marsh was struck by “crippling”Strictly rehearsals can cause nausea and dizziness, and live shows can lead to vomiting.

Graziano di Prima is the former Coronation Street star. She suffers from visual vertigo and has an inner ear problem.

Visual vertigo is a sign of a “sensitive”Balance system that can easily be overwhelmed by rapidly changing visual environment – such bright lights, moving on an escalator, or motorway –

Sources claim that the BBC Morning Live host was repeatedly at the brink of vomiting while performing the Viennese Waltz (which involves intense spinning).

She performed it on last night’s live show.

A show source said last night: “Kym has struggled with nausea and dizziness all week, and at times she has felt really horrendous, though she has tried to play it down.

“The Viennese Waltz involves a huge amount of spinning and there is no way around that – so she has just had to battle through it.

“Her partner Graziano has tried to make it easier for her, but there has been a lot of difficult spells and tears, and she has nearly vomited several times.

“She was worried that she might be sick, or even pass out, when they danced the whole routine. But she is a trooper, and she was determined to get through.”

Kym Graziano and Graziano performed Runaway by the Corrs last night.

She was very pleased with the routine, even though Graziano later acknowledged that he was disappointed Craig Revel Horwood had given them a score of four.

On Friday’s spin-off show It Takes Two, he said that he was sorry. “apart from Craig”He was happy with their position on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile Kym – who is juggling the show with filming for her part in the BBC’s upcoming revival of Waterloo Road – admitted to struggling this week.

She told host Rylan Clark: “I’m spinning and spinning.. at one point in the routine it’s so fast, and then he wants to get up and do one on my own, which I can’t do at the best of times.

Rylan asked her if she thought the routine was easier. She replied: “No” before adding hastily: “No, it has, it has. It has when I’m with him (Graziano).

“But it’s when you’ve just finished turning and you have to do the bit on your own… I’m just going to do my best, because that’s all I can do.”

Meanwhile, fellow competitor James Bye says he isn’t just following partner Amy Dowden’s orders – his wife Victoria is cracking the whip when he is at home as well.

The EastEnder plays Martin Fowler and told Victoria that Victoria had been watching his routines videos and was chastising him because he wasn’t training as hard.

He said: “You’d think I could get away from it all and have a rest at home but Victoria’s on it.

“She’s like, ‘Why are you coming home so early, it’s only half ten.’ And I’m like, ‘I need to sleep, babe.’

“But she is supportive whatever I do. If I tripped and fell down the stairs, she’d still think it was brilliant.”

After talking with Victoria, James said that he would love for Victoria to dance to the song from his wedding – Chasing cars by Snow Patrol.

He said: “Victoria said she wouldn’t mind because Amy would teach me a wicked routine.

“Then we could dance it really well, rather than what we did at our wedding which was going round on a circle and me treading on her toes.”

And the actor went on to reveal the advice he was given by his friend and former co-star — last year’s Strictly winner, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

James said: “Rose is just a ray of sunshine. Her only advice to me was just take every second in, because it goes so quick.”