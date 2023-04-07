Kylie Jenner’s waist almost disappears after she split with Travis Scott, causing concern

KYLIE Jenner raised concerns about her size in social media posts.

In new Instagram photos, Kylie is promoting her new KYLASH mascara and liquid eyeshadows, while wearing a red skintight crop top and matching skirt.

5 Kylie Jenner flaunts her small waist in new photos for Kylie Cosmetics /kyliejenner

5 Criticisms poured on Kylie because she stuck mascara in her waistband. /kyliejenner

Kylie is seen in several photos looking seductive with her mascara sticking out from her skirt’s elastic waistband, which emphasizes her small frame.

Kylie gave birth to her second child, son Aire, in February 2022, and wasted no time getting back in shape.

After Kylie welcomed her baby boy with her ex Travis Scott, she revealed she had gained 60 pounds from the pregnancy, which she began to shed right away.

Some fans worry that Kylie may have gone too far with her weight loss.

“TF where did her body go?” “TF did her body go?” asked an Instagram critic.

She’s really thin here. Her waist is too small! One concerned member posted on a Kardashian Reddit discussion forum.

“Such unattainable and fake body images. “These women ought to be ashamed,” said one.

Other people criticized her choice of product placement in the photos.

One reviewer joked, “Looks like an ointment lol.”

Another person replied: “It reminds me of secondary school, when you couldn’t take your bags to the toilet. We had to keep the tampon inside our summer …” socks.

“I assumed that she was carrying a pregnancy check in her waistband.” Lol,” said another.

Kylie posted photos recently of herself wearing a hot pink twopiece while she was swimming in a swimming-pool.

The Kardashians star simply captioned the post: “if you need me i’ll be here,” and her followers had a lot to say.

Many of the comments were not complimentary, as one individual stated: “Trying so difficult.”

“Are there times when you are so hungry for attention?” The second person inquired, and the third said: “Boooorring.”

“I think we’re pretty much all over it tbh,” a fourth person admitted, while someone else commented: “This is so painful to watch.”

Kylie sparked concern after she was recently spotted leaving Nobu after enjoying lunch with her good friend Fai Khadra.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a baggy, black leather maxi skirt with a matching belted jacket that drowned her slender frame.

Kylie is also being accused of using diet and weight loss pills to quickly achieve and maintain her thin figure.

However, she recently shared a video on TikTok of her typical morning as she got ready to go to the gym.

When the clip was reshared on Reddit, people couldn’t help but comment on Kylie’s slim frame.

“So skinnyyy d**n lol,” one person said, while another wrote: “She looks tiny!!!”

One third added: “I did not know that she was this petite.” The first clip shows her looking like her former self.

