Kylie Jenner’s Swimsuits Are Getting Dragged On The Internet

It’s safe to say that Kylie Jenner’s swim pieces weren’t overly well received. Some early orderers flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Kylie Swim, with several revealing their disappointment while showing off the garments on social media.

TikTok user @abriannaxrenee gave a look at multiple pieces with shoddy stitching in a video that’s since gone viral, writing in the caption, “the way it keeps getting worse.” Fellow TikToker @makeupshayla shared an “honest review,” showing off how “sheer the material” is and suggested it was too thin to get wet (which isn’t exactly ideal for swimwear). She did however praise the design and approved of a matching sarong.

As for TikTok’s @tinytello, she tried on a bright yellow number but admitted she was “completely and totally disappointed with how see-through” the garment was, admitting she wouldn’t feel comfortable wearing it in public. “The fact that no one saw how see-through this is blows my mind. I bet they did,” she added. “For me it comes down to lack of integrity as a business owner… the fact that they gave this the thumbs up is really concerning to me.”

But it wasn’t all quite so scathing. Others had some nicer things to say, including @msdreababyy who wrote she “looooovedddddd” her pieces and thought the one-piece she purchased made her body looked “snatched,” though still pointed out how thin the material was.

All publicity is good publicity. Right, Kylie?