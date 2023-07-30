Kylie Jenner’s motherhood taught her to rethink beauty standards

In a July 20 episode confessional, touching on the insecurity conversation she’d had with Khloe and Kourtney, Kylie had again mentioned the “false” claims that she changed her whole face. She stated, “I only got fillers. I didn’t want to have that as part of the story.” “I will always wish that everyone loves themselves.”

But it isn’t always easy.

Kylie said that she had heard all the negative things in her lifetime.

She said that the more you experience it, the more numb and stronger you become. It can sometimes be a very dark place.

But, Kylie continued, she has “real love to fall back on” in case the world that has giveth her celebrity should instead taketh away, “and that’s all that really matters to me. “So it becomes easier.”