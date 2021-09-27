Kylie Jenner Reveals ‘Scary’ Aspect Behind New Baby Brand

Kylie Jenner has revealed a “scary” side of her newly-announced Kylie Baby brand. The makeup mogul, 24, has been making headlines this month for expanding her empire from cosmetics and beauty to baby products – far bigger a talking point though is Jenner expecting her second child as she continues to flaunt her growing baby bump.

Kylie Jenner was already rocking her bump when she announced Kylie Baby is on the way, and she’s since opened up on her upcoming brand.

Kylie Jenner Opens Up On Kylie Baby Brand

Jenner, already CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and newly-launched Kylie Swim, is now dabbling in all things that a baby needs. She used 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to help promote the whole thing.

Fans keen to shop Kylie Baby can look forward to shampoo, conditioner, bubble bath, and body lotion – all will launch September 28.

“KylieBaby is my new line of baby care. I dreamt this up so long ago when I was pregnant with Stormi” as she addressed her Instagram followers. “I was a new mom, buying products for my baby, learning about ingredients and it can be scary to buy products for your baby,” she added. The mom of one even added that Kylie Baby is approved by her own daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Just, you want the best, safest products, so that’s what I really wanted to do. Um, it takes a really long time, in general, to make baby care because you have to go through with all the extra testing and I did everything which was possible to make sure that this was the safest,” she revealed. “I’m just really proud of it, really proud of it. I wanted something I would use on my own kids.”

Jenner also confirmed her range to be vegan and hypoallergenic, stating that having both was “very personal to me.” She called developing the line “dream of mine” and she even dished that the hair products have made Stormi’s hair “so soft” alongside helping in “define her curls.”

Flaunting Bump Nicely

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott, father to Stormi Webster. Just this week, she confirmed that they haven’t decided the name of the baby as they don’t know the gender. Fans don’t even get any clues from Kylie Baby’s packaging, which features both pink and blue alongside its white lettering.