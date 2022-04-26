Kylie Jenner Reveals In Chilling Testimony Just How Bad Her Relationship With Blac Chyna Got

Blac Chyna’s trial against the Kardashians is in full swing, and Kylie Jenner happens to be the latest to take the stand. According to a Nicki Swift reporter seated in the Los Angeles courtroom on April 25, Chyna’s lawyer asked a lot of personal questions, including how Kylie felt about Rob Kardashian and Chyna’s engagement. “I was a little upset because we found out through the Internet,” she said. As for the pregnancy news that soon followed? “I was actually really happy,” Kylie explained. “But at the same time, really curious how things would go with Chyna.”

However, at some point, things escalated. “I remember one time waking up to some threatening texts from Chyna.” She claimed, “[Chyna] sent me a bunch of devil emojis,” adding a dark message went along with it. “She said something along the lines of she was ‘counting down the days’ until she could beat me or something.” At the time, she didn’t report it to the police, as she took it as an empty threat. “I assumed she was maybe high,” explaining it was very early in the morning when Chyna sent the alleged texts. After the incident, Kylie said she was eventually able to have an “OK relationship” with Chyna for a time. “I spent a lot of time with her son [King],” she said.

Still, Kylie had warned Rob when he first started dating Chyna. “I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him,” she confessed.