Kylie Jenner posts video of her ‘babies,’ which are rarely seen outside the $36M LA compound.

KYLIE Jenner shared with fans an insight into a normal day for the beauty mogul.

Kylie posted some cute faces on her social media page, outside of the multi-million dollar house in Los Angeles that she owns.

The former KUWTK actress uploaded a video to her Instagram Story of the rarely seen dogs on their daily walks.

Kylie’s fans could hear her adoration for the pups she was walking with: “Look, I ran into my puppies on their walk.” Hi babies!”

Hulu’s star, who is a huge dog lover, recorded her own greyhounds with their colorful leashes. They looked as adorable as always.

Nine dogs are owned by the mother of two.

Norman, Bambi Harlie, Penny Odie Sophia Kevin and Kevin are the names of these children.

The MASSIVE Closet of KY

Within her $36million dollar LA home, Kylie has a giant closet and she recently gave fans another look inside — while also revealing how much her son, Aire, has grown.

Kylie Jenner recently shared a TikTok clip in which she describes what life is like for her and the Jenners.

FansThe first time you sawKylie blow-drying hair. Then, Kylie used her own makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, to put on mascara.

The TV star dressed down by wearing a low-cut black sports bra and grey sweatpants.

The next clip showed Aire saying hello to his mom while giggling. In a gray outfit, the tot was dressed like his mother.

Kylie changed into an oversized pair of jeans and a black shirt tucked in to showcase a simple belt.

Her large, black bag matched her style.

The KUWTK alum’s giant shoe and purse collection could be seen in the background as the wall was covered from top to bottom in her mega-mansion.

The video ended with her wearing sunglasses, gold earrings and blowing a big kiss at the camera.

All in the Family

This week, Kylie and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, attended the preschool graduation for their daughters True and Stormi, both five.

The ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7.

New photos obtained by the U.S. Sun showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder wearing a pair of jeans with a leather blazer as she stood with a bouquet of flowers for her little graduate.

Kylie was also seen wearing a blue neck lanyard and a medal round around her neck. She held her daughter’s certificates.

Khloe looked similar to her outfit but chose to wear sunglasses.

Both Khloe’s daughter, True, and Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, attended the preschool with Dream, the six-year-old daughter Blac Chyna shares with their brother Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna, now going by her birth name Angela White, was present at the ceremony – making it the first time the socialite has been seen alongside the famous family since their trial in 2022.

Chyna was wearing a fur vest that covered her entire body. It featured stripes in white, brown, and black.

Models also wore long pink hair on their backs.

Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, along with Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, were also present at the graduation.

Tristan showed up at the party with a package of presents for his child.

All the exes seemed to be cordial for the event, with Khloe and Tristan, who are now on good terms after his affair with Maralee Nichols, having the most interaction.

