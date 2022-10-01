Kylie Jenner Made Her Tighty Whities Look Fashionable at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is going back to the basics.

While stepping out during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30, The KardashiansStar opted to change out her sexy dress for a loose, tighty whitey look at Lowe’s spring/summer 2023 runway shows.

But don’t mistake Kylie’s outfit as something one would wear if they simply rolled out of bed.

The 25-year-old’s lingerie look was a lot chicer than you’d expect, as she paired her crisp white underwear with a sleek fitted tank top and layered it with a gray floor-length trench coat. Her accessories—which included sheer black pantyhose, pointed pumps and bug-eyed sunglasses—added extra oomph to her overall ensemble.

“no pants no problem,”Kylie captioned her Instagram post, “mornings with @loewe @jonathan.anderson.”

During the fashion show, the reality TV star sat in the front row with Anna Wintour By her side. The VogueThe editor-in chief opted for a vivid red trench coat and matching top.