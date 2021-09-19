Kylie Jenner Flaunts Off her Pregnancy Bump On Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been popping up everywhere in the time since she revealed she was expecting her second child. The reality star has given maternity fashion a new twist and makes it look even more beautiful. Now that’s what we call one hot mama.

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Hotter Than Ever

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner family is expecting again, and she’s serving some significant looks during her latest pregnancy. She kept a low profile and didn’t share her baby news during her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, and now it looks like the beauty mogul is making up for the lost time.

Jenner has spent a lot of time in New York City recently to experience New York Fashion Week, and it’s clear the reality star intended to dress to impress. Jenner wore some very daring and sexy looks, which allowed her to fit in with other fashionable celebrities. She also did so several months pregnantly, and we don’t know if she’s ever looked better.

Jenner Spotted In Bikini Days Before Pregnancy News

Just before she announced her pregnancy, Jenner uploaded a ton of photos of herself dressed in bikinis and sultry one-piece swimsuits from her upcoming swimwear line. Jenner posted this image before she revealed via video that she was expecting her second child. Jenner wore a bikini in two colors that showcased her curves to great effect.

You can see her last photo before she became pregnant here.

Jenner’s Appearance Shocks In Latex Minidress

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Jenner has been uploading photos of herself and making no move to hide her growing baby bump. Jenner took a photo of herself in a figure-hugging minidress made from latex in New York. Jenner paired the skin-bared dress with a silver coat and white peep-toe heels, perfectly matching her white pedicure.

Jenner demonstrates how she pulled this look together.

Jenner Turns Heads In See-Through Bodysuit

More recently, Kylie Jenner uploaded a photo of herself wearing a lacy, black bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. The bodysuit skimmed every one of Jenner’s new curves with a loving touch, leaving the reality star looking seductive and sexy as a result.

Have a look at this photo.