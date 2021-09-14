Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump is Shown in a Stylish Crop Top Dress at NYFW

Kylie Jenner proved pregnancy can be fabulous with her latest outfit choices at the New York Fashion Week. The expecting mother has been donning ensembles showing off her growing bump since she arrived.

After keeping her first pregnancy a secret, Kylie Jenner is stepping out more confidently this time around. The 24-year-old is not letting a bump keep her at home again, showing off fashionable looks in New York.

The “KUWTK” Star Stormi recently revealed her pregnancy via an Instagram video. Since then, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been captivating fans with her fashion statements.

Kylie Jenner was seen during New York Fashion Week, September 2021. Source : Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Jenner flew to New York just two days after she announced her second pregnancy. Jenner, the expecting mother, did not shy away from wearing the most stunning maternity styles she had ever seen.

She shared a snap of herself Wear The mini dress was made from white leather and paired with a long, matching coat. The sexy, yet elegant ensemble was completed with a pair of sunglasses. “Cool Mom” Take a look at the week.

However, Jenner’s first maternity look at New York Fashion Week was only a teaser for what was about to come. The real show-stopping fashion Moments on Thursday night, her looks were more bold.

The Kylie Swim creator stepped out in a long, eye-catching orange coat, a pair of jeans, and a cropped graphic T-shirt showcasing her growing bump. Jenner complemented the outfit with orange heels and Louis Vuitton bags. She also wore gold jewelry.

This is chic streetwear ensemble. It was the ideal fit for the Revolve Gallery that Jenner was visiting. Jenner was able to see the collections of thirteen emerging designers and met Revolve executives.

According to insiders, Jenner even opened up about her pregnancy to the Revolve Chief Marketing Officer. Jenner must have been in good spirits when she left the Gallery because she later stepped out wearing a more daring outfit.

The “Life Of Kylie”Star wore a LaQuan Smith partially sheer catsuit that was tailored to highlight her baby bump. The LQS Spring/Summer 2022 Runway showed, she also wore a long, black coat.

Although rumors of Jenner’s pregnancy surfaced way before she confirmed it, sources claim the actress never intended to keep the pregnancy secret. Instead, they revealed it is likely she will be out and about this time:

“She, of course, wants privacy and is protective over her family, but you’ll be seeing her out and at events now that the news is out.”

Jenner may be attending the MET Gala in New York on September 13, as she is currently in New York. Jenner’s looks this week have revealed that Jenner is going to be dazzling with her baby bump, if she attends the event