KSI wrote Summer Is Over during ‘really painful time’In his life

KSI released Summer Is Over, his song that he composed during a KSI conference. ‘really painful time” in his life, the rapper and internet personality revealed.

After launching a successful YouTube career back in 2009, KSI has ventured out into several other businesses.

Whether that’In the past few years, he has kept himself busy by boxing and releasing sports drinks.

After releasing a brand new track, the social media star has made a name for itself in the music industry.

KSI wrote Summer Is Over during a ‘really painful time’In his life

On Friday, September 30, KSI’s new track Summer was released. The YouTuber spoke out about the meaning of the song and said that it took him a while to decide to share it with his fans.

“This song is so personal to me,”The rapper posted the message in a tweet. “I can’t lie, I’ve cried several times making and listening to it. I made this song at a really painful time in my life where mentally and physically I was struggling a lot.”

He continued: “As someone in the public, I tend to have to hide my sad moments, so I normally use music therapeutically to help me get through these times. This song means a lot to me, and has taken a lot for me to finally put it out.”

Summer Is Over currently ranks in the top 30 iTunes songs and is growing in popularity with fans.

The song is received with enthusiastic reactions from the fans

KSI’s fans said that this one of his best songs the rapper has created so far and many shared messages of support on Twitter.

One Twitter user Submitted: “This new song from KSI called Summer Is Over is one of his best songs ever and it’s so emotional too.”

Another one Comment: “Summer Is Over is one of my favourite songs already the lyrics you can tell come from a rough time.”

The third Additional: “KSI. Legend. Summer Is Over. The best song he’s ever made, arguably.”

Other KSI news

KSI participated in the Sidemen Charity Match at The Valley Stadium, south east London. This match was held after four years.

The match saw two teams take each other on – Sidemen FC versus YouTube Allstars.

KSI’s team consisted of the likes of Vikkstar, Karl Jacobs, Mr Beast, Manny, Randolph, Zerkaa, Calfreezy, among others.

Even though the event is over, you can still support the cause by donating on the Sidemen FC website Here.

