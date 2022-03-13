Kristin Chenoweth, Wicked Alum, explains why Ariana Grande is the right person to play Glinda in The Film Adaptation

One of Broadway’s most popular and beloved modern musicals is WickedAnd last After years of development behind closed doors Glinda and Elphaba are set to hit the big screen in the near future with Jon M. Chu’s movie version. Back in November, pop singer Ariana Grande Glinda the Good Witch was played by her alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. Following the casting, the original Glinda is sharing why she’s totally on board with Grande in the role.

Ariana Grande is a divisive choice for many WickedFans, probably because she isn’t an actress and doesn’t have a certain brand as a singer that can be difficult to shake. Kristin Chernoweth presented a convincing argument. Grande is a great choice to play the role . In Chenoweth’s words:

She is my best friend and I have known her since she was 10 years old. She’s going to be the perfect person for that crown and wand, and I believe she will. … Maybe some people do know this about Ari, but she’s really, really funny. Glinda needs to be funny and dramatic. Sing high and low. The girl was there. When she got it, I did weep.

While you are on Today , Chenoweth gushed about Ariana Grande taking on the role for the movie, sharing that she’s known her for some time and can tell she’s going to “nail” it. Chenoweth met Grande for the first time in 2003, when Chenoweth was performing Glinda on Broadway. Grande, a young woman, and her grandmother went backstage to see her. Grande apparently sang for Chenoweth. Grande received a replica of the show’s wand and was told by the actress/singer. “follow your passion” and they’ve since remained in touch.

It’s no wonder Chenoweth cried when Ariana Grande nabbed the role, it all started when she was Glinda on Broadway and she’s been able to follow her journey from the beginning. The pair have since worked together on 2016’s Hairspray LiveGrande used Chenoweth to be a voice coach. The VoiceLast season. Watch the two talk about it.

WickedIs Expected to start production this summer but before then there’s still a number of roles the movie needs to cast. We’ve seen a Calling all real wheelchair users Part of Nessa, Cynthia Erivo hint that Grande is already Working closely together Before you take on the leading roles.