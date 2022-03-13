Kristin Chenoweth, Wicked Alum, explains why Ariana Grande is the right person to play Glinda in The Film Adaptation

One of Broadway’s most popular and beloved modern musicals is WickedAnd last After years of development behind closed doors Glinda and Elphaba are set to hit the big screen in the near future with Jon M. Chu’s movie version. Back in November, pop singer Ariana Grande Glinda the Good Witch was played by her alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. Following the casting, the original Glinda is sharing why she’s totally on board with Grande in the role.
Ariana Grande is a divisive choice for many WickedFans, probably because she isn’t an actress and doesn’t have a certain brand as a singer that can be difficult to shake. Kristin Chernoweth presented a convincing argument. Grande is a great choice to play the role. In Chenoweth’s words:
While you are on Today, Chenoweth gushed about Ariana Grande taking on the role for the movie, sharing that she’s known her for some time and can tell she’s going to “nail” it. Chenoweth met Grande for the first time in 2003, when Chenoweth was performing Glinda on Broadway. Grande, a young woman, and her grandmother went backstage to see her. Grande apparently sang for Chenoweth. Grande received a replica of the show’s wand and was told by the actress/singer. “follow your passion” and they’ve since remained in touch.
It’s no wonder Chenoweth cried when Ariana Grande nabbed the role, it all started when she was Glinda on Broadway and she’s been able to follow her journey from the beginning. The pair have since worked together on 2016’s Hairspray LiveGrande used Chenoweth to be a voice coach. The VoiceLast season. Watch the two talk about it.
WickedIs Expected to start production this summer but before then there’s still a number of roles the movie needs to cast. We’ve seen a Calling all real wheelchair usersPart of Nessa, Cynthia Erivo hint that Grande is already Working closely togetherBefore you take on the leading roles.
Idina Menzel, Kristen Chenoweth, and Kristen Chenoweth debuted the roles on Broadway nearly a decade before the musical was nominated to receive 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. WickedBroadway’s mainstay Broadway musical, The Lion King, continues to be popular. New York City’s first Black Glinda has just made her debut. We’ll keep you posted as the Wicked movie continues to move forward as one of Hollywood’s Coming moviesThere is much to look forward too.