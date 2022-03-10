Kristin Chenoweth reacts when Savannah Guthrie’s daughter plays Glinda

“Wicked”Kristin Chenoweth, star of Star Kristin, is passing her crown & wand onto the next generation.

During Wednesday’s “Today” show, Savannah Guthrie shared her daughter landed the role of Glinda in a school play.

Chenoweth also expressed delight that Ariana Grande would play the role of Glinda, in the forthcoming film adaptation.

Kristin ChernowethThe idea of the “perfect” may be what they used to represent “Wicked” role of Glinda on Broadway, but she’s more than happy to pass on her crown and wand to the next generation of good witches.

An appearance on The “Today”ShowWednesday, host Savannah GuthrieShe shared with Chenoweth that Vale, her 7-year old daughter, was an Emmy winner. “my clone,” was cast as Glinda in her school’s production of “Wicked”In December. Vale and Chenoweth met previously at the reopening “Wicked” following Broadway’s closure during the pandemic.

“She tried out for her play, and she was cast as Glinda,” Guthrie told Chenoweth. “And she has been asking me ever since, ‘Did you tell Miss Chenoweth?’ ”

Chenoweth was overjoyed to hear the news and to see photos from Vale’s performance, which showed Guthrie’s daughter wearing Glinda’s puffy-sleeved, baby pink dress and silver crown, holding the character’s iconic wand.

“Oh honey, Vale, I’m so proud of you, and it is the best part,”Chenoweth spoke.

Glinda was played by Chenoweth in the Original Broadway productionOf “Wicked”In 2003, there was also a performance by “Frozen”Star Idina Menzel as Elphaba Thropp. Chenoweth won a Tony nomination for leading actress for Elphaba Thoropp in 2004. “The Wizard of Oz” character.

Vale isn’t the only one stepping into Glinda’s magical shoes.

Ariana GrandeThis was Recently, Glinda was castThe film adaptation will be shown in full. “Wicked,”Jon M. Chu directed and co-starred Cynthia Erivo.

Guthrie was told Wednesday by Chenoweth that she wept when Grande got the part.

“I love her so much. I’ve known her since she was 10,”Chenoweth spoke. “That crown and wand are going to the exact correct person, and I think she’s gonna nail it. Maybe some people do know this about Ari, but she’s really, really funny, and Glinda has to do funny and drama.”

“She has to do it all, and sing high and sing low, and so there’s the girl,”She continued.

Chenoweth sent Vale one more message of congratulations at the end the interview. “Hi Vale, I’m proud of you,”She spoke.

“She’s going to flip,” Guthrie said. “I’m like mom of the year right now.”

