Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Robert Pattinson were not to be dated at ‘Twilight’ Studio.

“Twilight”Ashley Greene stars in the studio “advised against”Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson dating.

Greene explained that the studio didn’t want to risk the franchise’s success by adding a romantic element.

She stated that it was “difficult not to catch feelings”When actors portray an “epic love story.”

“Twilight”Star Ashley Greene stated that the studio was against Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart getting into a real-life relationship.

“The studio advised against it,”Greene, who played Alice Cullen in each of the five films “Twilight”Films that were released between 2008 – 2012 are listed in latest episodePodcast by her “The Twilight Effect”Kast Media

“They saw how successful ‘Twilight’ was and the last thing they want is for the couple to get together and then hate each other and then the chemistry to be gone and that’s it,”She added. “So I kind of get that. But at the same time, you’re put in these situations where it’s an epic love story and it’s difficult not to catch feelings in those situations.”





Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are in “Twilight.”



Summit Entertainment







Greene made similar comments in a recent interview with Insider. He said that it was “only natural” for the costars to develop romantic feelings for each other given how much time they spent together over the course of several years.

“Twilight”Catherine Hardwicke directed this film, which was based upon Stephenie Meyer’s fantasy book of the same title. The story is about Edward Cullen, a vampire (Pattinson), who falls in love and becomes a normal teenager Bella Swan, (Stewart), when she moves to Forks (Washington).

The film became a worldwide success, and there were sequels that were based on Meyer’s books. However, the movie’s popularity was not anticipated by the stars.

Pattinson stated previously that he believed “Twilight”Hardwicke and Stewart would make it an indie movie. He was confused when the film went off the ground.





Stewart was in a relationship to her “Speak”Michael Angarano was the costar before and during filming. “Twilight.”Filming the second movie began. “New Moon,”Greene stated that Stewart and Pattinson were inseparable.

“They’re in these really intense situations and as an actor, you find something about that person to fall in love with,”She spoke. “So it kind of made sense. But they’re also great actors, so all day every day, they’re supposed to be in love and so it’s not like they had to hide much.”

Pattinson was a long-term partner of Stewart, but they split just before the final franchise installment. “Breaking Dawn: Part 2,”Released November 2012 Stewart Had been photographed with Rupert Sanders, married director. of her film “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

Stewart and Pattinson Eventually, everything was back together following the cheating scandal but 2013: Split for good. In 2015, Stewart They were called their split “incredibly painful.”

Howard Stern interviews the author in 2019 “Spencer”Star opened up about his feelings for Pattinson and said: “There was nothing I could do.”