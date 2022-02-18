Kristen Stewart Had Something Surprising To Say About Harry And Meghan

Kristen Stewart really delved into Princess Diana’s life in her effort to capture not only her essence, but also the solitude that engulfed the popular royal amid the collapse of her marriage to Prince Charles. To Stewart, no subject was too difficult to approach. And that included Diana’s complicated history with bulimia, which she attempted to recreate on camera, she told Vanity Fair in a February 17 piece. Stewart was invested in “Spencer” and it shows, as her performance earned Stewart her first-ever Oscar nomination. But she was so knees-deep in Diana’s story that she neglected all modern-day news about the British royal family.

In fact, she had no idea Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had moved to the United States. “That’s so funny. I wonder where,” Stewart said, immediately showing her ignorance was in no way intended as a diss against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “I’m no better than anyone! Of course I want to know.” When interviewer Yohana Desta informed her the couple currently lives in Santa Monica, she was unsurprised. “That makes sense. It’s really nice up there.”

Given that Diana was already a mother to Prince William and Harry during the timeframe covered in “Spencer,” she researched them as well — and understands where each is coming from. “They’re both very clearly examples of two sides. And I don’t think either is right or wrong,” she told Vogue Australia in a February 6 profile.