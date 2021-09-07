Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Bell Dividing Fans With A Controversial Article About Marriage!

A recent post on Kristen Bell’s Instagram page about her and her husband’s relationship with Dax Shepard Some of the participants was divided and turned heads Good Place actress’ fans. The post is especially interesting considering the fact that many tabloids have questioned the stability of Bell’s marriage to Shepard over the past year. With that in mind, this peeks into the famous pair’s marital mindset says a lot about them.

Kristen Bell’s Honesty About Husband Causes Division

Kristen Bell reposted an Adam Grant tweet about the importance of disagreement in a relationship. The post said, “If two people always agree, it’s a sign that at least one of them isn’t thinking critically – or speaking candidly.” He went on to add that different opinions don’t have to be a threat to the relationship or the other person, but rather could be an opportunity to learn. He concluded by writing, “Intellectual friction isn’t a relationship but. It’s a feature of education.”

Bell apparently couldn’t have said it better herself. She wrote the caption to the post. “Real talk. I disagree with my husband on practically everything. And because we are always respectful, it’s very stimulating.” Since she finds respectful disagreement so stimulating, then Bell probably wouldn’t be too upset to find that the comment section beneath her post quickly sparked a spirited debate.

Bell is the most popular side

The majority of Bell’s followers heartily agreed with her, with one person writing, “Ain’t this the truth! Having that agree to disagree discourse is key for a healthy relationship.”An additional, “I need someone to disagree with me at least 50% of the time to keep me in check.”However, others felt that there were finer points than the original post.

Others, however, Refused to Accept Claims

“Two people can agree on something. That doesn’t mean they’re not thinking or being real. They just agree,” One follower insists. Others agreed that it was okay to disagree, but that it all depended on what the subject was. “Depends what you disagree about,” One person commented “It’s good to tussle and debate, but some issues are too significant to tolerate differences – racism, homophobia, anti-vaxxers, etc.”

A different person explained, “Some differences are not opinions, they’re deal-breakers,” However, they agreed that “not everything needs to be an agreement.”Another person stated that they agreed with the statement in general, but they added, “But when someone’s opinion is contrary [to] fact, it’s a different situation.”The person also said that it was not okay, even if their opinion is “immoral.”

Despite the wide range of opinions, everyone agreed that respect was of utmost importance when it came to expressing those opinions, which proves that Bell’s original point still stands. Bell enjoys having heated discussions with her husband but has been plagued lately by tabloid rumors that she and Shepard may be on the brink of ending their marriage.

This obviously couldn’t be further from the truth. Part of the reason why Bell and Shepard have been able to keep their relationship going as long as they have is thanks in part to their acceptance that they’ll disagree and fight on occasion. But what’s most important is that they remain on the same team and treat each other with respect.