Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian shocked fans by showing real skin & bodies through unedit photos

KRIS Jenner’s daughters Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe shocked their fans by showing their skin in unedit photos.

Photographs show the family at a gathering earlier in this week.

6 Kris Jenner and Kris Jenner’s children showed off their natural skin colors in uncompressed snaps Credit: BackGrid

6 Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kourtney joined their mother at Travis Barker Studio for a meeting. Credit: BackGrid

6 This group met in order to plan their next steps, following the Balenciaga scandal Credit to BackGrid

6 Kim arrived at the meeting in a grey sweatshirt, while her family was all-black. Credit: BackGrid

Kris was dressed in her usual glamour, with black pants, a buttoned-down black jacket, and red and gold buttons.

When she went into Travis Barker’s studio to meet her daughters, the 67 year-old mother carried a black bag.

Khloe (38) and Kourtney (43) opted for all-black. Khloe wore sweatpants and a sweatshirt while Kourtney wore Nike sneakers.

The look was completed by a black beanie, sunglasses and black clutch.

Kourtney wore black pants and a black leather jacket with heels. Her dark hair was pulled up in a ponytail.

The Poosh founder, Travis at 47, wore sunglasses as she walked across the parking lot together.

Kim, now 42, made a change to the color scheme by wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hoodie and white sneakers. Her platinum hair was styled low in a bun.

As she entered the building, she carried a pink cup and was texting on her cellphone.

Entertainment is the most popular genre.

They met to discuss next steps after the Balenciaga scandal that occurred last Wednesday.

BRAND CONTROVERSY

The luxury company received backlash after they ran ads of children holding BDSM accessories.

On Sunday, Kim finally spoke out about the scandal in a tweet: “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

“As a mother to four children, the images have left me shaken.

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” the Hulu star concluded.

CUTTING TIES

Kardashian fans, however, were not buying her response as one angry follower replied: “This is laughable at best. And it’s only because they cut you a check- quit playing.”

“I can see now why Kanye [West] wants to protect his kids at all costs! Pathetic statement!” One more.

“So are you cutting ties with them?” Kim has been associated with the fashion house since years.

The fourth was also a mystery: “Will you still represent them?”

An additional critic offered his opinion: “I don’t believe that you’re being sincere at all. I think you were just hoping that it would blow over. Seems like it’s more about money for you.”

Another person wrote to Kim asking what she expected of her. “She could’ve immediately QUIT, and she didn’t need to check with the team or a lawyer as a mother she should’ve been outraged. You’re putting her on a pedestal it’s gross.”

Kim responded with another one an hour later Tweet.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

6 Kim addressed Balenciaga’s scandal by releasing ad showing children with BDSM accessories. Credit: BackGrid