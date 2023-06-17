Kourtney Kourtney reveals that she is expecting her first child with Travis Barker at a surprise concert.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN is expecting her baby, with Travis Barker.

At the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last night, the reality star 44 announced the news, holding out a sign which read, “Travis is pregnant.”

Travis left the drum set to join his wife on stage to celebrate.

As the crowd went crazy, they shared a cuddle with each other and kissed.

Mark Hoppus, the frontman of the band, whipped up fans and made sure that everyone at stadium was aware what was happening as Kourtney & Travis shared their moment.

Kourtney posted a photo on Instagram. One of her followers commented: “This is the most adorable idea ever. Omg.”

Another said: “this is so special — so so happy for you both!”

A third wrote: “Congratulation, what a news before Father’s Day.”

Only a few days earlier, fans believed the couple to be expecting when Kourtney took pictures of an incredibly carb-heavy meal amid pregnancy rumors.

Hulu’s Hulu shared her two Instagram Stories of an expensive dinner she went to, but it was not her normal keto diet.

Kourtney took a few photos for the post of her dinner at Tre Lune, a restaurant that she had previously visited in April with Travis to celebrate her 44th Birthday.

The reality television personality took a picture of the light green soup that was in front of it.

Lemme’s founder served a fresh-cut bowl of bread with a green, brightly colored dip.

Kourtney’s order was rounded out with a tray full of breadsticks made by her.

Kourtney’s next photo shows her golden risotto and fresh asparagus, while all the other dishes appeared to be eaten.

Breadsticks and bread dip were almost completely gone, but the basket of bread was still there.

A glass of iced water was the only thing visible at the table.

Eating for two?

Last week, fans speculated that Kourtney might be pregnant with a fourth child after spotting clues in a behind-the-scenes clip at a recent Blink-182 concert in New York.

It is a good idea to get a hold of a local expert.TikTokvideo, Travis posed with bandmates for their standing ovation, while Kourtney was spotted with stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 17.

The comment section of the post claimed fans that the reality star was concealing her baby belly beneath the baggy overalls.

One social media user theorized: “Kourtney definitely is. Recently, she has covered her stomach and worn big clothing.

One fan said: “I felt she was pregnant, too.” It’s good news for both her and Travis, if that is the case.

FAMILY DREAMS

Kourtney has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13; Penelope, 10; and Reign, eight.

During Season 2 of The Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about her attempts to get pregnant – including IVF.

“Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF,” Kourtney said in a confessional during one episode.

“Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” she added.

Kourtney eventually finished IVF after suffering setbacks with the process, but in December 2022, an insider close to the pair exclusively confirmed to The U.S. Sun that they were “still trying” to conceive, despite the difficulties and setbacks.

A source told us: “Travis would love to have another child with Kourtney.” They are still trying.

The plans have not changed because she took a break.

A source said: “They hope to have a baby soon.”

6 Kourtney has posted pictures of an Italian dinner she had at the restaurant, amid pregnancy speculation surrounding her.