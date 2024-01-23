Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope’s Adorable Gesture to Baby Rocky Will Melt Your Heart – See the Sweet Moment Caught on Camera!

Top Tips for Preparing Hospital Bags Like Kourtney Kardashian

Are you ready for a baby? Kourtney Kardashian certainly was. The reality TV star and lifestyle icon recently shared the contents of not one, not two, but three hospital bags she prepared for the arrival of her and husband Travis Barker’s baby boy Rocky. In this article, we’ll break down Kourtney’s hospital bag must-haves and tips so you can follow her lead and be well-prepared for your own little one’s arrival.

The Kourtney Kardashian Hospital Bag Guide

If you’re wondering what to pack for your hospital stay, take a page from Kourtney Kardashian’s book. She packed three separate bags— one for herself, one for her newborn son, and another for miscellaneous items like blankets and pillows. Let’s dive into the details of each bag, just like Kourtney did on her lifestyle website Poosh.

Key Items for Moms-to-Be

Kourtney’s bag for herself was filled with items essential for her comfort and well-being during her hospital stay. From cozy socks to matching SKIMS pajamas for herself and Travis, and even multiple pairs of comfortable underwear, Kourtney made sure to prioritize her own needs. She even opted for disposable underwear in her favorite color, ensuring that she felt her best after giving birth without sacrificing comfort.

Newborn Necessities

The bag Kourtney prepared for little Rocky contained all the essential items he would need right after birth. This includes clothes, blankets, diapers, and anything else a newborn baby might require during their first few days in the hospital.

Extra Comfort and Convenience

Kourtney’s third bag was dedicated to extra items that would make her hospital stay and the trip back home more comfortable and convenient. This included items like pillows, blankets, and even cameras to capture those precious first moments with baby Rocky.

Final Thoughts

Looking at Kourtney Kardashian’s hospital bag preparations can provide valuable insights for new parents-to-be. By following her example and prioritizing comfort, convenience, and essential items for both mom and baby, you can feel more prepared and less stressed when the big day arrives. Don’t forget to pack your bags thoughtfully, just like Kourtney did, and look forward to welcoming your little one with everything they need.