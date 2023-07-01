Kourtney Kardashian Makes Name Change Official After Pregnancy Announcement

Kourtney Kardashian has decided to reveal her new full name to the world. After marrying Travis Barker last year, the 44-year-oldKardashiansOn social media, star has added Barker after her last names. Since then she’s made it official and put the name Barker on her license. A June 29 article stated that:Instagram PostKourtney announced the good news with a caption that read, “Say My Name.” This caption was attached to a photo of an actual license with the words “Kourtney Kardashian Barker”, underneath a photograph of Kourtney. The caption accompanied a picture of a printed license inscribed with “Kourtney Kardashian Barker” underneath a portrait of the reality star herself. It’s been long tradition that the bride takes her husband’s surname,” read the note. “And traditionally, the woman drops her second name (her “maiden name”) and keeps the first as her third name. The last name of her husband becomes her last name. Travis shared Kourtney’s post on his Story, writing “My Wife” next to a heart in black as a tribute.

Kourtney has changed her last name following the announcement of the couple’s first pregnancy. In mid-June, the couple announced their news of a pregnancy at a concert with a tribute to Blink 182’s “All the Small Things” music video, and since then, they have revealed quite a bit about the couple and their expanding family. During a music-themed sex reveal party, the couple announced that they were expecting a boy after Travis drummed in front of a canon as blue confetti shot out of it. As for their progress in the name-search, they haven’t revealed any details yet. With a wink emoji, Travis commented on Kourtney’s June 29 post about her new maternity photos, “I already know his name.”

The blended Kardashian-Barker will have its seventh baby. Kourtney has been raising Mason Disick (13), Penelope Disick (10), and Reign Disick (8 years) with Scott Disick. Travis, with former wife Shanna Mokoakler, is father to Landon Barker and Alabama Barker. Travis is the stepfather for Atiana De la Hoya. Kourtney, Travis and their children have spoken out about the desire to increase their blended family. The couple has shared how IVF was difficult and took a toll on them. Kourtney and Travis Kardashian announced in an emotional confessional on May 25, “We’re officially done with IVF.”The Kardashians. “We love babies more than any other thing, but we believe God will provide us with a new baby.” “If that is a child, I think it’s going to happen.”