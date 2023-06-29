Kourtney Kardashian Attacks Kim Kardashian’s “Greediness”, During Feud

Kourtney Kardashian It’s time to stop pooshing around.

The June 29th episode of “The Real World” featured a reality star who didn’t hesitate to express her opinion. The KardashiansThe accusationKim Kardashianof copying looks she wore at her and Travis Barker‘s Italian wedding and featuring them in her high-profile Milan Fashion Week runway show with Dolce & Gabbana four months later.

When she complained about her treatment by Khloe K. Kardashian Your friend Simon HuckKourtney said, “I don’t feel any loyalty. I do everything to be my own person, yet there is no respect for others.”

It’s like she was comparing the SKIMS boss to a person who is greedy. When I view the photos of the SKIMS fashion show I often wonder, “Is this our wedding?”

So, why doesn’t Kourtney just have a heart-to-heart with Kim? “She’s so intolerable to even have a conversation with,” the 44-year-old snapped. It makes me want to run away.

Kourtney continued, “I thought to myself, ‘What can you possibly take from me other than that? What can I get that is mine?