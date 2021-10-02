Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner get into Halloween spirit early

Oh my gourd!

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are getting into the Halloween spirit early at home. On Friday, Oct. 1, the two showcased spooktacular décor in honor of the holiday, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder also trick-or-treated herself and her growing family to some fang-tastic sweet treats.

“We are really excited over here! #oct1,”The 24-year-old is currently pregnant with a sister for her daughter Stormi Webster, 3, wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of a tray of colorful Halloween-themed cupcakes.

Kourtney (42), posted on her Instagram grid several pics of holiday-themed home décor, writing, “Tis the season!”Reality star shared a photo in which she was wearing a skeleton costume.

Kourtney got into Halloween spirit long before October began. She and her boyfriend celebrated Halloween last month. Travis Barker visited Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm to check out their holiday offerings.