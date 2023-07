A physical brawl broke out on the floor of parliament in Kosovo. Reports say the country’s prime minister was speaking about tensions in the northern part of the country between police and ethnic Serbs, when a member of the opposition party walked up to the podium and threw water on him. The sprayer also targeted the deputy prime minister. While some came to the defense of those doused, others tried to fight back. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.