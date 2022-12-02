Kody Brown, Sister Wives has How Many Grandchildren?

Kody Brown might have a lot of knowledge about raising kids, but what about grandkids? It’s not so.

In 2017, the Brown family patriarch, Maddie, his daughter with Janelle, became a grandfather when Caleb Brush gave birth to Axel. Us Weekly. Maddie gave birth to Evangalynn two years later. This brought the total number of Brown grandchildren to 2. Kody’s second daughter, Mykelti with Christine, gave birth to Avalon in 2021. In November 2022 she welcomed twins with Antonio Padron as her husband. This brought the total number of grandchildren Kody has to five.

Maddie revealed in July 2022, that she will be having baby number No. 3. “The picture says it all! The Brush family is growing by one early February [sic], she wrote in an Instagram post, along with a photo of Axel and Evangalynn wearing “Big Brother” and “Big Sister” shirts. Kody will now have six grandkids in February 2023.