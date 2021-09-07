Kody Brown is totally upset with his children

Kody Brown might have left his daughter Truly unattractive when it comes to boyfriends or boys. In fact, she’s convinced there’s something else a girl needs instead. What does Truly Brown want instead of a boyfriend? Keep reading, we’ll explain.

Christine Brown reveals Truly doesn’t want boys

Christine Brown took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was spending some time watching Mykelti and Tony's daughter Avalon. Truly was sat next to the tiny one on the couch. Sister Wives fans thought it was adorable that aunt Truly wasn't really phased by the baby on the couch. She was much more focused on the book she was reading and keeping her head down. She was also very interested in the book she was reading. Sister Wives fans LOVED when any of Kody Brown's wives shared photos or video clips involving their children. The wives are the only ones who post on social media. Fans appreciate receiving updates on the grandchildren or children is a rare treat.

Christine shared some information about Disney Princess Aurora via her Instagram Stories. Beauty Sleeping Beauty. Truly explained that Sleeping Beauty wasn’t describing a man as someone she needed. Simple was all Princess Aurora needed in her world. A pet. Truly, continued to explain that all the Beauty Sleep princess claimed to need in a man… She could also get from a pet.

Sister Wives Truely’s decision to not be interested in boys so young was considered incredibly smart by fans. Some, however, couldn’t help but wonder if her father was to blame for this train of thought.

Is Kody Brown separating his daughter from the men?

Presently, none of Kody Browns’ children has an interest in following in his polygamous lifestyle. Kody’s fans assume that this is a sad fact. Some Sister Wives Fans also joke about Kody’s driving several of his daughters from their fathers.

