Knives Out 2 Release Date, Cast and Other Details You Wanna Know!

A Ram Bergman-produced film, Knives Out, is a 2019 American mystery film written and directed by Johnson. It follows a master detective as he investigates the death of a rich, dysfunctional family patriarch.

The potential cast of Knives Out 2: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer are among the cast members.

The movie has a rating of 7.9 out of 10 on IMDB and 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film received positive reviews for its screenplay, direction, and acting, and grossed $311.4 million worldwide on a $40 million budget.

When does the filming start for Knives Out 2?

Lionsgate had announced on February 6, 2020, that a sequel to Knives Out had been approved. Netflix purchased the rights to two Knives Out sequels for over $400 million on March 31, 2021, and filming for Knives Out 2 will begin on June 28, 2021, in Greece.

Knives Out 2 release date hasn’t been disclosed yet due the uncertainties created by Covid-19. Knives Out 2 will soon get a release date.

New additions to Knives Out 2 Cast:

Craig reprises his role as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2. The plot seems to be set in Europe. According to sources in Knives Out 2, Daniel Craig will be joined by Dave Bautista. Dave Bautista is best known for his action-packed roles in films such as Guardians Of The Galaxy and Army Of The Dead.

With Bautista set to star in Zack Snyder’s tentpole zombie film Army of the Dead, another film seen as a potential franchise at Netflix, the streaming service is no stranger to big business.

Knives out was brilliant. It was smart, entertaining, ingeniously put together, and full of incredibly enjoyable performances from A-listers who were obviously having a good time.

The expectations from Knives Out 2 are just as high.

Will Rian Johnson return to direct Knives Out 2?

Yes, indeed! He appears to have taken complete creative control over both films, which is excellent news and will write and direct both sequels.

The plot of Knives Out 2: No one knows what’s going to happen in Knives Out 2 but one thing is for sure, it is going to be just as exciting and thrilling as the first part.

Knives Out 2 Release Date

There’s no official release date yet, but considering that shooting is set to begin in June of this year, we’re looking at a release date in mid-2022 at the earliest.

The fans cannot wait for the Knives Out 2 release date and we cannot either!