Klete Keller, a 3-Time Olympian, Pleads Guilty in Capitol Riot Case

Klete Keller, a three-time U.S. Olympian in swimming, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony charge related to his role in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 with the intention of stopping the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Keller was indicted on seven charges, but as part of a bargain with prosecutors he pleaded guilty in United States District Court in Washington to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding before Congress. As part of the agreement, Keller promised to help law enforcement with any continuing investigation into the attack on the Capitol.

More than 600 people have been arrested in relation to the events of Jan. 6, but Keller was one of the most recognizable, because of his 6-foot-6 frame and the fact that he was wearing an Olympic team jacket with “USA” printed across the back.

According to his plea, Keller spent about an hour in the Capitol building on Jan. 6. He yelled expletives about Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, and Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader; took photographs and video; and “jerked his elbow” to avoid law enforcement officers who were trying to remove him from the building, according to the plea. He later destroyed the phone and a memory card he had with him, according to the plea, and threw away the jacket that had made him so recognizable.