Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection for Salman Khan movie

The underwhelming Day One box office collection for Salman Khan’s new movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan compared to previous Eid debuts.

Salman Khan’s newest Hindi-language blockbuster Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the most popular movie of the Eid.

The Indian movie was originally expected to be the top grossing film in the first weekend of its release. It had an excellent ensemble cast, and a legendary director.

Unfortunately, the early box office collection for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan pales in comparison to Khan’s previous Eid premieres – here is everything that fans need to know.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in India on April 21, and overseas, it premiered at over 1,200 screens.

Kisika Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s earnings vary according to the time when they were collected. You can find out more about the company by clicking here. After Day One, the worldwide box office grossed Rs 15,81 crore.

Taran Adadarsh is a well-known trader. You can share this page with your friends. how the movie has experienced an “underwhelming [response] on Day 1” especially when compared to Salman Khan’s previous Eid-premieres:

The good news is that the weekend should kickstart the film’s global interest, especially with the Eid celebrations – the movie had a budget of approximately Rs 120 Crore.

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan – What you should know

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Kijaan tells of Bhaijaan (Salman Khan), a Bhaijaan who, while constantly fighting, will not marry the woman of his dream because of the fear that she may upset his family.

However, when his girlfriend Bhagyalaxmi’s family is threatened by a past rival, Bhaijaan sets out on a secret mission to right their wrongs and to bring harmony once again to the two families.

Farhad Samji, director of Entertainment, Housefull 3 and Bachchhan Paandey, is the man behind this remake, a 2014 film starring Ajith and Tamannaah.

Starring in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan includes:

In cameo roles, Ram Charan and Yo Yo Honey Singh will also be joining the cast.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]