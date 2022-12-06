Kirstie alley, Emmy-winning actress and singer passes away at the age of 71. She was battling’recently diagnosed’ cancer.

Kirstie Alley, an actress who won the EMMY Award for Best Actress in a Musical Theatre Performance has passed away at the age of 71.

Alley, who was an actor and star of the sitcom Cheers from the ’80s to ’90s, has died. “recently discovered” Her family has announced that she is now fighting cancer.

Alley’s kids, True and Lillie, posted her death on social media.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength,” This statement says.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Family members also expressed their gratitude for the care provided by the Moffitt Cancer Center team.

“Out mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Alley received an Emmy Award in 1991 as well as a Golden Globe nomination for her performance on Cheers, Rebecca Howe.

She won the Emmy in 1994 for playing Sally Goodson’s role in David’s Mother.

Other TV shows she has starred in include Veronica’s Closet (which ran between 1997 and 2000), 2005’s Fat Actress (which she wrote and starred as), and Scream Queens.

Alley also featured on Kirstie her show which was aired on TVLand between 2013 and 2014.

She was born in Wichita and went to Kansas State University. After graduating, she moved to Los Angeles.

In 1982, her film debut was in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. She played Lieutenant Saavik, a Vulcan officer.

She went on to appear in more than a dozen other films, including the 1999 hit Drop Dead Gorgeous, Deconstructing Harry, and Look Who’s Talking.

Alley participated in Dancing with the Stars (in recent years) and The Masked Singer (in recent years).

Alley married Bob Alley in 1970, and they separated in 1977.

From 1983 to 1997, she was married to Parker Stevenson.

You ALWAYS Brought Cheers To Me

Friends and colleagues are sharing their grief on social media.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” John Travolta shared his thoughts on Instagram.

“I know we will see each other again.”

“This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley,” tweeted Megyn Kelly.

“Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit. RIP, luv. You were one of a kind,” wrote fellow actress Jackée Harry.

“I am heartbroken to learn that we lost Kirstie Alley today. She was an amazing actress, and she will always live in our hearts as the half-Romulan Mr. Saavik in Star Trek II. She was also outstanding as Rebecca in Cheers, and we will never forget her. RIP Kirstie. God bless you,” One fan tweets

“So sad to hear about the passing of Kirstie Alley. “Look Who’s Talking” was my favorite movie she was in,” A second fan also tweeted.

“RIP Kirstie Alley. You always brought cheers to me. You fought a good fight. Prayers with you and yours,” Tweeted to another person.

“Because I was a fan of hers on screen & off, I am shockingly heartbroken over this news. Kirstie Alley was funny, smart, vivacious, talented & beautiful–no matter her dress size. Many prayers to those who knew her,” Another fan sent this message.

“Sad to hear about Kirstie Alley. Although I didn’t agree with many things she did and said in recent years, she is and was a pillar of my childhood that I will always think of fondly. May she find peace,” Another chimed in.

INSPOKEN ACTRESS

Alley has become more vocal in recent years.

After publicly supporting Donald Trump in 2020, many actors reacted negatively to her actions.

She tweeted at the time: “I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. This is why I voted 4 years ago and will vote again.

“He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly.”

Alley’s comments about the Russia/Ukraine conflict earlier in the year were criticized.

“I don’t know what’s real or what is fake in this war,” In February, she tweets.

“So I won’t be commenting. I’ll pray instead.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy was her former partner in Dancing With the Stars. He shared an extensive response to his Instagram stories.

“No one needs your prayer if you don’t know what’s real or fake,” He said it in part.

A few years back, the public witnessed their dance partner having a falling out.

Chmerkovskiy confirmed the relationship in 2014. “stopped getting along,” It was implied that Alley’s Scientology belief played a part.

Chmerkovskiy stated that Alley and he were in love. “had a great relationship” initially, but she eventually cut him out when he became too sick to continue. “associating with other people that she can’t be associated with,” People reported.

Alley spoke out about how the Academy Awards changed their inclusion standards in the wake of the 2020 nominations announcement.

“I am 100% behind diversity inclusion & tolerance. I’m opposed to MANDATED ARBITRARY percentages relating to hiring human beings in any business,” she Tweet At the moment.

