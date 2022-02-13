Kingsley Ben-Adir to Star as Bob Marley in Untitled Biopic for Paramount

Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast as Bob Marley in an untitled Paramount Pictures music biopic about the reggae legend, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, the director of the Will Smith film “King Richard,” will direct the film. “King Richard” received six Academy Award nominations this week.

Zach Baylin, who is nominated for an Academy Award in the “Best Original Screenplay” category for “King Richard” is writing the script.

Marley’s son and reggae artist Ziggy Marley will produce. Rita Marley and Cedella Marley will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel will also produce.

Marley died at age 36 of cancer in 1981, but the Jamaican artist helped spread reggae music throughout the world and contributed to changing the face of rock music with his messages of peace and love in songs like “Jammin’,” “No Woman No Cry,” “I Shot the Sheriff,” “Redemption Song” and many more. His greatest hits album “Legend” has sold 12 million copies in the U.S. and is the best-selling reggae album of all time.

Kingsley’s most recent credits include “The OA,” One Night in Miami” and “Secret Invasion.”

