Kings Of Leon Rock Band Brothers Mother Betty Ann Murphy Dead.. Brothers Devasted!

Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill have shared their heartbreak after the passing of their beloved mother leading them to cancel a number of shows in California

Kings of Leon are mourning the loss of Betty Ann Murphy, who was the mother to three-fourths of the group – Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill.

The devastated musicians had already canceled shows in California on Thursday and Friday because their mum had “taken a turn for the worse” but on Friday they announced that she had passed away.

Nathan, the eldest brother (42 years old), shared the sad news on his Instagram page. He also posted a throwback photo of himself as a child and his mother.

Another photo showed him with a tattoo that included her name.

The drummer wrote alongside the pics: “My heart is broken. My beautiful mother and biggest fan have passed on from this life and into the next.

“I will cherish the memories I made with her and her legacy will live on through me, my brothers, and our beautiful families.

“I’m sure grief will hit me hardest when I least expect it but I have an amazing support system around me.”

Nathan concluded his message: “Thank you for all of the kind words and prayers. Hug your mothers extra tight tonight. I love you forever mama. Rest easy. Your Nathan.”

Jared, 34, also shared an emotional message on this sad day for the family.

He posted a series of photos of him with his mum on Instagram along with the caption: “My mom was always so proud of us. She let everybody know it. Would always post pictures of us.

“She used to send me pictures of us together and tell me I could post them if I “wanted to”. To celebrate Mother’s Day or her birthday. It was ridiculous to me. It was not cool. I was embarrassed.

“Well, I’m not embarrassed anymore.”

Jared continued: “You were the strongest, sweetest, most beautiful woman in the world to me. You were a better mama and grandmother than any of us deserved.

“I’m SO proud you are my mom. Always was and always will be. I love you so much.

“I will miss you every single day until I’m with you again.”

It was only 24 hours previously that the band had shared that their mum had been “dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks.”

They then played a show at The Forum but described the experience afterward as “a hard show to get through”.

The flew home immediately after the gig so that they could stay by their mother’s side “until the time comes to say goodbye”.

King of Leon includes Matthew Followill, their cousin, who plays keyboards and guitar.