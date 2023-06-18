King Charles and Royal Family watch the flypast at Buckingham Palace from Buckingham Palace’s balcony.

William acknowledges that it can be difficult to grasp the importance of the Royal Family.

Prince William has spoken out about the perception of the Royal Family by the general public.

According to The Times, he said: “We’re all very busy and I think it’s hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do.

“But the amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we’ve always been involved in that. It’s part of what we do.

“It’s trying to spotlight other causes, other people, other interests, and help people where we can. We’ll continue to do that.”

