Kindness in Film Summit Sets Debut Online Conference

The Kindness In Film Summit’s debut online conference on Sept. 30 boasts a host of industry luminaries.

Speakers set to feature at the event include Bianca Gavin (Pulse Films), Bee Devine (Sky), Gareth Unwin (Screenskills) Jules Hussey (Brazen Productions), Sara Putt (Sara Putt Associates), David Vickery (Industrial Light & Magic), Victoria Einslee (actor and founder Primetime Network) and Paul Brett (Flying Tiger Entertainment).

In addition, casting director Shakyra Dowling, John Maidens (BBC Studios), Chris Overton (Slick Films), producer Sunshine Jackson Underhill, Line Langebek (Raising Films), Pinky Lilani (Kindness in Leadership), Will Hanrahan (First Look TV), Lucy Powell (Film & TV Charity), Ita O’Brien (Intimacy on Set), Robin Millar (Chrysalis Records), Sadhbh Murphy (Network Ireland Television), Bob Clarke (MAMA Youth), Michelle White (Six feet from the Spotlight) and Anna Southgate (Penwoman) will also speak at the event.

Writer and actor Zara Janjua, Sajid Varda (U.K. Muslim Film), producer Candida Julian-Jones, psychotherapist and former Channel 4 commissioning editor Tamara Abood, Jai Al-Attas (Creative Futures Collective), Adam Rubins (The Arc), Malikkah Rollins (Documentality and NYC Doc), April Kelley (Mini Productions), Gar O’Brien (IFTA), executive coach Lacey McLaughlin and Tania Diggory (Calmer) will also feature on the day.

Nick Ede, TV presenter and culture expert, and Mika Simmons (actor and filmmaker) will host the all-day event.

The idea of the summit emerged from the experiences of producer Premila Puri (“Itsy”) working within the film industry, as the founder of U.K. charity Be Kind Movement, and the creator of the KindInvest Program that delivers a kindness-based approach to create a more harmonious and productive working environment for organizations and individuals.

This summit aims to promote a more compassionate and understanding approach to work, particularly as many industries consider how to best interact with their workforce following the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit will spotlight those who are leading and advocating change in the film industry.

“If the industry wants to prosper with fresh talent, be seen to be inclusive and representative, with staff and freelancers motivated, happy and committed to producing high quality work in non-toxic work environments with reduced mental health incidences, then the moment of urgency that demands change has arrived,” Puri said.

“This change will require a cultural shift in organizational and individual thinking and behavior that instils respect, compassion, and mindfulness towards oneself and towards others. Studies show embedding kindness into organizations leads to improved trust, greater collaboration and ultimately a more productive working environment that impacts the bottom line,” Puri continued.