Kim Wall was a Journalist before her Murder. A New Documentary Explores Her Life

It could have been Erin Lee Carr with Peter Madsen in the submarine, who was convicted of the 2017 murder of Kim Wall. It could have been any female journalist working in that submarine, but it was possible in a certain sense. Carr was the one who made the documentary. Undercurrent: Kim Wall’s disappearanceMar. 8 on HBO Max, actually reached out to Madsen’s company in 2013 for an interview.

At the time, Carr was working on a show for Vice about outer space, and Madsen had not yet alienated himself from his colleagues at Copenhagen Suborbitals, the private rocket company he’d co-founded in Denmark. “His business partner, Christian, answered my email and was basically like, ‘Yeah, sure. Come on over,”Carr says. Vice was not completed, so she left. However, her coworkers went abroad to film Madsen and his partner. “I was somehow almost there, interviewing him many years earlier,”She said. “So without ever making it about me — the story is really about Kim — I obviously felt feelings about potentially being somebody that was gonna interview him as he led up to having these psychopathic thoughts.”

Wall, 30, was last seen in Copenhagen harbor on Aug. 10, 2017. He was aboard a submarine with Madsen. Madsen is known for his eccentric Danish inventions. She’d been trying to coordinate an interview with Madsen for a while, so when he reached out to her on the evening of her own going-away party before she and her boyfriend were set to move to Beijing, she skipped the festivities to meet him. The next morning, Madsen returned to the harbor — alone. He changed his story several times in the days and weeks that followed, trying to explain Wall’s disappearance. When he first came ashore, he said he’d dropped her off earlier. Then, after her torso washed ashore nearby, he claimed she’d died after a hatch fell on her head, and he’d given her a burial at sea. After divers found no injuries to her skull, Madsen claimed that it was an accident death from carbon monoxide poisoning. Madsen was convicted of Madsen’s torture, murder and dismemberment a year later and sentenced to life imprisonment

In her new two-part documentary, Carr (Mommy Dead and dearest; Britney V. Spears) tells the story of the crime and trial that captivated an international audience, while continually focusing on the importance of Wall’s life and career and what’s been lost in their being cut short. She interviews police who investigated the crime, members of the Navy who helped search Madsen’s submarine and recover Wall’s remains, and journalists who covered the trial. Although Wall’s family declined to participate in the documentary, several of her friends share anecdotes that reveal her enthusiasm for exploration and her tenacity as a reporter.

Carr also interviews Madsen’s friends. Many say they didn’t see this coming. A biographer says he regrets ever glorifying Madsen in what is described as an “amazing” documentary. “heroic” biography. Madsen hardly had women in his life, it seems, but one anonymous woman who met him at a party said he’d invited her to go on his submarine and she’d refused, feeling uncomfortable about the way he was trying to get her to go with him alone. Madsen is also revealed to be a narcissist and a psychopath who was a nightmare to work with, hated women from a young age, and became increasingly fascinated with sexualized violence in the time before Wall’s death. All the signs were present.

Wall had completed hostile-environment training and had traveled to North KoreaTravelling to former could expose you to radiation. Sites for nuclear testingIn Marshall Islands. She was murdered by an act of violence that felt outlandish and random, just like many other acts against women. As Wall’s friend Sriya Coomer says in the documentary, “He killed her because he could.”

Madsen’s jailhouse interview, which might have been the focal point in another documentary, serves instead to make him look exactly as the woman who met him at his party. He is self-serious up to the point that he is “pathetic.” “I watch all of the shows that are put out about the killer and their thoughts,”Carr said. “And it’s not without making me think, but also, I can’t make a film about Kim Wall if I make that film.”

Carr spoke to Rolling StoneKim talks about how personal the project felt to her. Kim was at the heart of the storytelling process and why she sometimes avoids making films focusing on men.

Divya Akhouri*

Do you remember when you learned about Kim Wall’s disappearance and death in August of 2017?

I received texts from the journalists world saying that I was like. ‘Oh my God did you see this?’I also saw that there was this Remembering Kim Wall [website]They were raising money to support the Kim Wall Fund. It basically stated what had happened to her and I found it terrifying. You know what? I was constantly reading about it. She was someone who went out to do her job with someone who had been interviewed many times by journalists. It was all so strange. It was the film I had always wanted to make.

How has Kim Wall’s story influenced your perception of your own experiences as a filmmaker and reporter?

Everybody has a story. My first film was Thought CrimesThe story is about a man who plans to do evil things. The relationship became very difficult and I was eventually able to call my dad. [the late New York Times journalist David Carr] at the time and said, he’s making really weird comments. He’s trying to sexualize the relationship. What should I do? You know what? He was completely honest. He was like, I don’t know what that’s like. He then set me up with a female journalist at The TimesWho could I ask to guide me through this?

Documentarians have the advantage of having others around them. Kim was a journalist and writer, so Kim did sometimes have people around her. But reporting is an entirely unique experience. And after I had my issues with my subject, I didn’t make a film about a man again. I’ve just been on this huge trajectory shift where I went on to make, Mommy is dead and Dearest, I Love You, Now Die, At the Heart of Gold — these projects that really are not about men. I don’t like to admit it, but I think that discomfort — I don’t want to deal with that. It’s definitely altered the trajectory of my life. And it’s always been important to me to be around conversations about women. Ultimately, it was incredibly positive for me, but I can’t deny that that was a part of my experience.

What were your steps to ensure that Kim Wall was at the heart of your storytelling?

Kim was our first topic of conversation in the office. Peter Madsen was called by his initials P.M. Kim lived an amazing life. She was an incredible writer. One of my obsessions was with her writing. [as a freelancer] is Kim’s sort of gumption at making work happen and getting assigned things and writing things out. It is my belief that freelancing is the future. [her article about Madsen]This led to her deciding to join the boat. To get paid, you need to write the story. And so I always tried to bring Kim to the center of what we are talking about and make sure that this wasn’t just a piece about what Peter Madsen had done. Dani Sloane, my supervising producer, is an incredible team. We always said, “OK, Kim, how do you factor into this?” How can we get to it? It was something we considered and put effort into in the editing process.

You used written messages between subjects very effectively in this film, as you’ve done in previous documentaries. Wall shares one story with a friend. “I only have questions about agency as a woman, and if we will ever be free no matter what we do. Leaning towards no.”What was the role of messages like these? How did you choose to incorporate them into your life?

The first time I heard the text message she sent me about her questioning her agency in this world, it was exactly like me. She said: ‘I’m leaning towards no.’ I mean, it’s kind of one of the more profound things I’ve heard in my life. It was also recorded in G-chat. I think that text messages are truly these moments that really represent what’s going on in a person’s head, and I’ve always felt that way, so I try to always imbue a film with present-day events, present-day thoughts. It was especially important for Kim. And yeah, I think I’ll be thinking about what she asked for the rest of my life.

The prison interview with Madsen doesn’t get much fanfare, and that’s in contrast to the way a lot of crime documentaries treat jailhouse visits. How did that decision come about?

We tried many different ways of doing it. As a creative team, we decided to remove a lot. I had a long conversation with him. It was extremely, very frightening. [and lasted]It lasted about 70 minutes. There was a version of the movie where it’s all about that, and it’s all about his anger towards me, his anger towards women. But I think that that’s potentially a film that I would have made five years ago. And speaking today, what we’re trying to say with documentaries that are about crime, what if we push that material and try to utilize it to understand the person but don’t don’t glorify it, don’t give him places to stand in terms of his argument? The true crime person in me was like, that’s a huge deal that I, as a journalist, got to actually hold him accountable. Peter Madsen, however, will never be held responsible for his actions. So it’s like, what do I really want to do with this? It serves the purpose of revealing how crazy Peter Madsen really is, but not giving the film back to him.