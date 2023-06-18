Kim Taehyung “demands” five hours broadcast of Jimin on Weverse Live

BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Jimin are making fans roll on the floor as the former ‘spams’ the latter’s live stream demanding for more!

Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS and Jimin are popularly known as ‘Vmin,’ BTS’ very own soulmates who have set new friendship goals with their every little antics. From writing a song together after a dramatic fight to openly calling each other ‘favorite’ among members, Taehyung and Jimin do not shy away from showing off their bond to the world!

Kim Taehyung ‘demands’ five hours Weverse live from Jimin whose reply has fans in stitches

BTS’ chapter 2 has been about re-discovering the members’ solo talents and finding hilarious information about their bonds. Vmin has to be the most chaotic pair.

Jimin was surprised by fans on the 15th of June when he appeared at Weverse and spoke about his life and BTS’s 10-year anniversary. Kim Taehyung, who was also a part of BTS ARMY at the time Jimin began interacting with his fans and commenting live on BTS’s stream, joined Jimin in chatting to their fans.

Taetae demanded a five-hour-long Weverse live stream from Jimin to which the latter quipped, “I’ll do it if you comment for five hours Kim Taetae-ssi.” At this point, the Winter Bear crooner gave up and wished him luck for the rest of the live stream!

Vmin trends after Tae and Jimin’s banter

BTS ARMY is once again gushing over Vmin’s chaotic bond after Taehyung’s short entry into Jimin’s live stream.

A fan quipped: “Vmin literally share the same brain cells.”

Another added to the ‘drama’ saying: “VMIN BEATING THOSE DIVORCE ALLEGATIONS! WE WON!”

Jimin says the ‘Dumpling incident’ can’t be shared without Tae

After Taehyung’s comments on Jimin’s post, the Like Crazy crooner also talked about their ‘Dumpling’ incident that eventually gave birth to the song ‘Friends.’

Jimin told fans: “The dumpling incident with Taehyung can’t be shared without Taehyung. Each of us has a 50% stake in the incident. I must therefore ask for permission. I can’t say it alone, we have to say it together. Like the Jungkook story, we have to cut it down to a certain extent. so I can’t tell you now.”

Follow HITCASIA for more Asian entertainment news. Facebook, TwitterThen, Instagram.