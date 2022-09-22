Kim Richards, Where Are You Now? Is she returning to ‘RHOBH”?

“I just said, ‘I love you both and I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I do know that we have two of our daughters are getting married this next coming year and I’d like to see if we could find a way to resolve it and I’m here to help and I love you both,’”She elaborated.

“And so that’s what I [did], but I didn’t wanna — I didn’t wanna overstep my boundary. It’s, like, I respect them but I couldn’t help it anymore,”Kim also added.

Kim has a lot on her plate, with planning the wedding of her middle daughter and time with her grandchildren. Will she ever get back to the small screen again? She addressed whether or not she’s coming back to RHOBHIn an interview with Entertainment Tonight!