Kim Petras general sale and presale tickets for Feed The Beast World Tour

Kim Petras headlines her first world tour in the US, UK, and Europe – here’s information about the presale code and general sale tickets explained.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, the singer released her debut album Feed The Beast and pre-sale ticket sales were made available on that day.

Kim’s North American tour will begin in September 2023. She then heads to the UK and Europe in February or March 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023-2024 tour, including details about the presale code and tickets.

Kim Pertras – Preorder code and information

Presale tickets were released at 10 am BST on Friday, June 2023 with several ticket sale options via the musician’s website or Live Nation.

A presale code for the artist presale was sent to all fans who pre-ordered the singer’s album Feed the Beast. To receive the code, you must have completed your purchase by Thursday, June 22 at 4pm.

Live Nation’s presale code for tickets is DISCO. On Friday, the company also announced VIP package options that include enhanced experiences and exclusive merchandise.

When do general sale tickets go on sale?

If you miss out on the opportunity to get tickets through the artist or Live Nation presales, there’s a general on-sale taking place early next week.

Tickets will be available at 10:00 am local time, Monday 26th June via Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Also, on this day VIP packages will be available.

If you’re looking to get general admission tickets, we recommend that you check your information on the ticket platform for an easier checkout.

Austin, Texas will be the starting point for Unholy’s world tour. Below is a list of all US dates and locations.

Dates for the UK and Europe are as follows: