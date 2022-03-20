Kim Mulkey at Press Conference: Jim Croce, Destiny’s Child

Kim Mulkey, LSU’s coach, sang at her press conference after the Tigers won their first round March Madness match.

For members of the media, the controversial Hall of Famer invoked Destiny’s Child and Jim Croce.

Mulkey replied to Jackson State’s coach, saying “Kim Mulkey got it coming!”Before the game.

Kim Mulkey sang Saturday’s praises for her opponent.

She sang. Literally.

Her third-seeded LSU Tigers narrowly avoided a defeat against No. 14 Jackson State in Round 1 of March Madness. The controversial Hall of Fame coach Tomekia was praised by Reed, an opposing play-caller. “a heck of a coach”You can also find out more about a “talent”Who has the potential for a rise in college basketball.

Mulkey, however, was asked about Reed’s pregame talk after learning her team would face LSU. “it was bulletin board material.”To close the press conference, she sang lyrics to two different songs.

“You want to know what my reaction to it was?”Mulkey stated. “Y’all know I like to sing, right? So when I saw it, because it was my name, I said reminded me of that song Jim Croce used to sing.”

“He had had a song that goes like this,”She continued, and then she began to sing:

“You don’t tug on superman’s cape. You don’t spit in the wind. You don’t pull the mask off the ‘ole Lone Ranger and ya don’t mess around with Kim.”

Mulkey said that Mulkey recognized the importance of having a lot people watch. “are too young to know who [Croce] was,”So she decided to perform Destiny’s Child’s to her captive audience. “Say My Name.”

“Y’all know who Destiny’s Child is?”Mulkey asked the question with a smile, and then stood up on top of the podium.

“Say my name, say my name, say my name,”She sang, waved one hand in her air, and then added another with the pointer of a forefinger: “Y’all have a good day. Love you all.”

You can see the entire performance below in all its glory.

Mulkey’s musical was an impromptu response to Reed’s Selection Sunday video. Reed made a warning to her team when she discovered she would be facing Mulkey, LSU, and Baton Rouge on their home court, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Hey! Kim Mulkey got it coming, baby!”

Reed’s squad nearly toppled the mighty Tigers — who were ranked ninth in the country in the March 14 AP Poll — in front of their home crowd on Saturday. Jackson State held a narrow advantage of just one point in the final quarter, overcoming a 13-point deficit at the halftime.

The Tigers — of Mississippi, not Louisiana — pulled ahead by as much as 10 points in the fourth, but LSU crawled back to close the gap late and walked away with the narrow victory.

“That was a heck of a ballgame,”Mulkey stated. “I don’t think anybody turned the TV off. I don’t think any fan for either team left.”