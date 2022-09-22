Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate: The Surprising Fact Kim Kardashian Learned

This footage will be familiar to viewers as it was featured in the June 9 episode of season one. In which Khloe learned about Tristan’s paternity suit, her sisters were also present.

While talking on the phone to mom Kris JennerKim was very happy. “His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.’ So I sent it to him and I said, ‘Does Khloe know about this?’ Khloe doesn’t even know.”

Kim then got on the phone to talk with her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, together they figured out the timeline of the suit. “He’s asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,”Kim spoke at the time. “Khloe threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road—we can check his schedule—and then slept with this girl.”

It wasn’t until AfterKim called Khloe to share the shocking news. We now know the second part of that conversation.