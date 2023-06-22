Kim Kardashian’s real feelings about “Hater Kourtney” in the middle of a feud

“I found out that Kourt is so upset because she actually called me crying,” the Good American designer shared. She feels that her moment of marriage was stolen from her, and there is no loyalty within this family.

And after Khloe explained to Kim that her squabble with Kourtney “can get ugly” if not properly resolved, the SKIMS founder agreed to a parley—but not before snapping back in a mock fight: “Bitch, you think I need your permission?”

Khloe said to Kim, “We cannot have that.” It’s not some d— measuring contest.

Episodes ofThe Kardashiansdrop every Thursday on Hulu.

